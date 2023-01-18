Crescent and Io Go to Super-Powered School in ‘Marvel’s Voices Infinity Comic’
New on the Marvel Unlimited app starting in MARVEL’S VOICES INFINITY COMIC #33: Kid hero Crescent wants to make a name for herself! As the youngest Agent of Atlas, having a bed time and missing out on important team fights isn’t going to cut it anymore. But Crescent has much more to learn if she hopes to fight with the big leagues. So, she enrolls in a super-powered school! But when her classmates show off their powers, will Crescent be able to hold her ground alongside her spirit bear Io? And even worse, when Io is taken from her, who will help Crescent reclaim what’s hers?
Read the complete four part arc in MARVEL’S VOICES INFINITY COMIC #33-36 on the Marvel Unlimited app now, and dive into new stories from the MARVEL’S VOICES anthology series with fresh issues each Wednesday! And, grab a sneak peek of this all-new adventure starring Crescent and Io from creators Dylan Park, Jodi Nishijima, and Irma Kniivila below.
