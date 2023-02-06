MARVEL SNAP Dives Into The Quantum Realm for New Season
New dimensions, Steampunk Variants, unexplored Locations. Join us as we travel INTO THE QUANTUM REALM! Are you ready to explore the unexplored?
There's more than meets the eye in the latest season of MARVEL SNAP...much, much more! It's time to dive Into The Quantum Realm, right as the world is getting ready for the thrill of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania! Join us live from the Red Carpet World Premiere as we announce MARVEL SNAP's newest season!
Unlock tons of new rewards on the Season Pass, including M.O.D.O.K., starting RIGHT NOW! M.O.D.O.K. stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing…and Killing is just what you’re going to do with him. We can’t wait to see what kinds of discard decks you build with one of our all-time favorite villains.
NEW CHARACTER: M.O.D.O.K.
…and speaking of M.O.D.O.K., are you as excited as we are about the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie? Here’s a sneak peek at one of our all-time favorite villains as portrayed in the film:
February 17th can’t come soon enough!!!
BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE! SEASONAL REWARDS!
BRAND NEW SERIES 5 CARDS
Be ready to meet some out-of-this-world characters from across the Marvel Multiverse! These new cards will be added to Series 5 and available to unlock on the Collection Level Track & Token Shop.
So, when can you expect new cards?
You can expect new cards to release on a weekly cadence – starting with last month’s Season Pass Card Zabu’s release as a Series 5 card on February 7th.
- February 7th: Zabu – Series 5 Release
- February 14th: Ghost – Series 5 Release
- February 21st: Stature – Series 5 Release
- February 28th: Kang – Series 5 Release
Series 5 releases appear in the Token Shop and from Collector’s Reserves.
BRAND NEW LOCATIONS
The new season arrives with new locations from the Marvel Multiverse. They are waiting for those ready to explore the unexplored.
- The Sacred Timeline: First to fill this gets a copy of their opening hand.
- Quantum Tunnel: When you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck.
- Camp Lehigh: Add a random 3-Cost card to each player’s hand.
- Quantum Realm: When you play a card here, set its base Power to 2.
BRAND NEW VARIANTS
February brings 20+ new variants to the game by notable artists such as Peach Momoko, Dan Hipp, and Kim Jacinto. With all the incredible art coming to the game, choosing a favorite is impossible. But the Hulk Taco Variant comes VERY CLOSE. Yum… Tacos. Here’s a list of all the new art coming to MARVEL SNAP in February:
- Ghost – Dan Hipp – Rare
- Ghost – Chibi – Super Rare
- Killmonger – Pixel – Rare
- Darkhawk – Chibi – Rare
- Ultron – Dan Hipp – Rare
- Onslaught – Kim Jacinto – Super Rare
- M.O.D.O.K. – Guilio – Super Rare
- Stature – Dan Hipp – Rare
- Darkhawk – Pixel – Rare
- Hulk – Taco – Super Rare
- Mister Fantastic – 1602 – Rare
- Wasp – Variant – Rare
- Spectrum – Kim Jacinto – Super Rare
- M.O.D.O.K. – Pixel – Rare
- Kang – Alternate Color – Rare
- Kang – Horley – Super Rare
- Arnim Zola – Pixel – Rare
- Hellcow – Venomized – Super Rare
- Invisible Woman – Peach Momoko – Ultimate
- Kang – Pixel – Rare
- M.O.D.O.K. – Volmi – Super Rare
Keep a lookout for these and more in the game! Just in case you’re wondering, Carne Asada Tacos are the favorite… Yum… Tacos!
BUNDLES THAT ARE OUT OF THIS
WORLD DIMENSION
These Exclusive Bundles are Available for a limited time! They are:
Positively Charged Bundle
- Mister Negative Variant
- Mister Negative Avatar
- Title: Be My Valentine
- 3,000 Tokens
- 6,000 Credits
- 155 Mister Negative Boosters
Deadpool Day Bundle (Anniversary Celebration!)
- Deadpool Variant
- Deadpool Avatar
- Title: Merc with a Mouth
- 3,200 Credits
- 1,500 Tokens
- 291 Deadpool Boosters
Momoko Magic Bundle
- Mystique Variant by Peach Momoko
- Mystique Avatar
- 1,500 Gold
- 1,500 Credits
- 155 Mystique Boosters
WHEW! That’s a lot of new content! We hope you’re enjoying our new way to play against your friends, ‘BATTLE MODE’! One of our favorite ways to play is to make up fun rules or conditions and then see what happens. Here are a few we love:
GOOD VS BAD: One player builds a deck with only Super Heroes, and the other builds a deck with only Super Villains. Caution: Debates about what deck Deadpool belongs in have been known to end friendships.
BEAST MODE: Only Animal (and Beast) cards are allowed. Careful not to upset Rocket.
WEIRDWORLD MODE: Build a deck for your opponent.
These are just a few of our favorite formats. Can’t wait to hear yours!
For more details on the available features of Battle Mode in MARVEL SNAP, visit: MarvelSnap.com.