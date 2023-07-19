SDCC 2023: Explore New and Exclusive Marvel Collectibles

Hope you’re bringing a big bag to San Diego Comic-Con 2023 — you’ll need it picking up all sorts of new and exclusive collectibles across the convention floor!

Marvel characters, both heroes and villains and everyone in-between can be found across the floor in just about every shape and style to bring home with you. Vinyl figures? Bobbleheads? Realistic statues? Wall-mounted art? Pins? You name it, it’s somewhere at SDCC 2023.

If you’re looking to get a jump start on where and what to mosey on over to, find a handful of new and exclusive collectibles listed here and you can get a glimpse at them in the image gallery below

Threezero (HK) Limited

DLX Iron Man Mark 7 (Diamond Booth #2401) $99.90

DLX Black Panther (Diamond Booth #2401), $99.90

The Loyal Subjects

Marvel Superama SDCC 2023 Venom (Blue) (Booth #2544) $25

Marvel Superama SDCC 2023 Toxin (Booth #2544) $25

Marvel Superama SDCC 2023 Anti-Venom (Booth #2544) $25

FUNKO

Funko - Captain Marvel (Funko Booth)

Funko - Midnight Suns Ghost Rider (Funko Booth)

Funko - Lilith (Funko Booth)

Funko - Spider-Man (Classic) (Funko Booth)

Funko - Thor (robe & chains) (Funko Booth)

Funko - Love (Funko Booth)

Funko - M.O.D.O.K. (unmasked) (Funko Booth)

FiGPiN

Groot (Booth #403) $20

Avengers box set (Booth 403) $115

DIAMOND SELECT

Marvel Animated-Style Mr. Fantastic Statue (Booth #2607)

Diamond Select - Captain America Bust (Booth #2607), $70

Diamond Select - Green Goblin (Booth #2607) $90

Diamond Select - X-23 (Booth #2607), $90

Diamond Select - Magneto (Booth #2607) $60

Diamond Select - Beta Ray Bill (Booth #2607), $200

Diamond Select - Crimson Dynamo (Booth #2607) $30

Diamond Select - Vision (Booth #2607)$130

Diamond Select - Mystique (Booth #2607)

Diamond Select - Psylocke (Booth #2607)

BEAST KINGDOM

Medieval Knight Spider-Man (Booth #2849)

100% Soft

K.E.V.I.N. Megamoji (Booth 1335) $16

Looking for more Marvel at SDCC 2023? Fans can stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for the livestream broadcast, giveaways, signings, grab convention-exclusive merchandise at The Official Marvel Store (#2519), Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more! Find all of Marvel’s panels for 2023 here!

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2023, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Twitch.