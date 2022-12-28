"Stan Lee" Documentary Coming to Disney+ in 2023

In celebration today of the legendary Stan Lee’s 100th birthday today, it was announced that a documentary on the life of Stan Lee will be coming to Disney+ in 2023.

Today, on what would have been Stan Lee's 100th birthday, we celebrate his legacy as the co-creator of such legendary characters as Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, The Avengers and hundreds more. We've seen Stan in the pages of Marvel Comics as well as on screen with Marvel Studios' many cameos.

