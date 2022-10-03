Marvel's Greatest Villains Join Together on Comic Visionary Alex Ross' Newest 'Timeless' Piece

In 2020, Alex Ross crafted over 30 extraordinary depictions of Marvel’s most beloved super heroes in a beautiful art piece known as TIMELESS! This iconic imagery was used to produce a best-selling variant cover program and now… it’s the villains turn!

The legendary artist’s newest art piece deviously unites 37 of Marvel’s classic villains! Capturing the menace, danger, and allure of characters like Green Goblin, Doctor Doom, and Thanos, this stunning group shot represents the definitive takes on Marvel’s deadliest foes straight from one the industry’s most revered talents! Look for this beautifully painted artwork to be used for a new series of variant covers starting in March 2023.