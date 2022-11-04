Alyssa Wong on Writing Marvel’s Mouthiest Merc

We grilled Wong with an intensive line of questioning regarding Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth and could not have predicted where the conversation would go. However, after reviewing our dialogue, perhaps you will understand what makes this writer uniquely suited for the world of Wade Wilson!

How did you first encounter Deadpool as a fan and reader?

ALYSSA WONG: Okay, don’t laugh at me, but the very first time I saw anything Deadpool-related was a Deadpool-themed waffle maker at Hot Topic. Which, honestly, is very on-brand for Deadpool.

I’m kidding!! But I do love the waffle maker and I’m still a little bummed out that I didn’t buy it.

Jokes aside, Deadpool’s kind of hard to miss! Based on his first appearance date, he’s actually older than me—which, wild? What that means, though, is that he’s been around my whole life. My first exposure to Deadpool as a character was at Hot Topic. I didn’t actually have the means to read Deadpool comics until much later, but there were pretty active fan communities in my periphery. It was always fun to peek at comic screenshots and read fan comics! My very first official Deadpool comic was probably Gerry Duggan and Mike Hawthorne’s 2015 run…which I’ll talk [a little more about]!

What are some of your favorite Deadpool stories and runs by other creators?

ALYSSA WONG: Oh man, all of Gerry Duggan’s DEADPOOL, but especially that very first 2015 arc with Mike Hawthorne, Terry Pallot, Val Staples, and Joe Sabino. The one with the fleet of Deadpools for Hire and the grand franchisement of Deadpool. It’s such a fun concept!

I’m also a big fan of DEADPOOL: THE GAUNTLET, the Infinite Comic by Gerry Duggan, Brian Posehn, Reilly Brown, and Joe Sabino again! In addition to being probably my favorite Deadpool story, it’s such an [unusual] format. I really enjoy messing around with form, so that was a treat!

Why do you think Deadpool has not only endured as a popular character since the 90s, but actually grown in profile?

ALYSSA WONG: I honestly think it’s because Deadpool’s just fun. He’s built for comedy! He’s clever but has poor judgment, accomplished but plays the fool, and he’s pretty much impossible to kill. People who identify with him and people who want to kick him off a building will both have a great time. Sometimes they’re the same people. He’s fun to pair up with straight-laced characters, and he adds a tasty element of chaos to any team book.

I also think he appeals to a lot of different people for a lot of different reasons. If you like splashy, over-the-top violence? Here’s Deadpool! If you like a smart-aleck who flirts with everyone and has a rolodex of messy relationships, both romantic and platonic? Here’s Deadpool! If you like physical comedy and playful fourth-wall-breaking? Here’s Deadpool! He can play the hero or the villain, but he’s always kind of an outsider—that weird guy who exists in morally gray territory, always on the outside looking in.

You should, uh, probably close those curtains.