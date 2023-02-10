Bishop's Complete Marvel History

After being officially added to the X-Men team in issue #287, Bishop was put under Storm’s tutelage, noting that he has “much to learn.” Bishop wanted to acclimate to the present rather than train, as his entire life has been dedicated to fighting. But first, all Bishop wanted was a little travel to New York City, which turned into a group trip. His visit to the Big Apple would be interrupted by another time criminal named Styglut, and it was here Bishop learned his first lesson—“The X-Men do not kill.” He would reiterate to Storm that he has much to learn.

Fun fact: Bishop and Storm would team up again in another pivotal moment (coming up next!) and in X-TREME X-MEN (2001).

Legion, Professor Xavier’s son, traveled twenty years into the past to destroy Magneto in a perverse attempt to achieve his father’s dream. A “Legion Quest,” if you will. A smaller team of X-Men—Bishop, Storm, Iceman, and Psylocke—chased after Legion to stop him. The plan went awry when Professor X of the past took the blast meant for Magneto and died. This single change created a butterfly effect that would lead to the AGE OF APOCALYPSE (1995). It would take Bishop, and Bishop alone, to restore the X-Men’s timeline in X-MEN: OMEGA (1995) #1.