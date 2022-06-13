Comics
Published June 13, 2022

Captain Carter Enters the World of Tomorrow

Sneak a peek at the opening pages of ‘Captain Carter’ #1, then dive into the series on Marvel Unlimited!

by Robyn Belt

Agent Peggy Carter, the fan-favorite character who has been featured on the big screen and beyond, has been pulled from the ice and dropped into the modern age of Marvel.

Prolific creator Jamie McKelvie, known for his defining work on characters like Captain Marvel and the Young Avengers, brings the World War II-age Super Hero to the forefront in CAPTAIN CARTER (2022), an ongoing five-issue limited series with rising star artist Marika Cresta and colorist Erick Arciniega. And, McKelvie has also spun up an all-new look for Captain Carter, signaling a major change for the hero lost in action decades before. Cities are louder, technology is smarter and enemies wear friendly faces. In today’s world, everyone with an agenda wants Captain Carter on their side. But what does Peggy want?

[RELATEDCrafting Captain Carter: Creator Interview with Jamie McKelvie and Marika Cresta]

Captain Carter’s 21st century design by Jamie McKelvie.
Captain Carter’s 21st century design by Jamie McKelvie.

“It's such a long time since World War II till now, so much has changed,” reflects McKelvie in an exclusive podcast interview with This Week in Marvel. “And if you wake up, it's nearly eighty years at this point. How do you react to that—how do you deal with the fact that everything’s changed?”

“And this is another big part of it. Our society remembers big events in our history differently to the reality. And I think it's really interesting to have somebody come into a world where everybody is remembering her, remembering her legacy and everything she's involved in probably a bit differently to how she actually thought it went.”

Grab a look at the opening pages to CAPTAIN CARTER #1, then read the full first issue on Marvel Unlimited. Not an Unlimited member? Join today and use code SAVE50 at checkout to get 50% off your first month.

Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Shang-Chi Masters One of the Marvel Universe's Greatest Weapons in New 'Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings' #1 Trailer

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 1

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Pride Month Spotlight: Angela & Sera

Games

Marvel's Midnight Suns Opens Preorders With Venomous New Trailer Announcement

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Sneak Peek at the Upcoming Lineup of Romance Anthology Series ‘Love Unlimited’

In this article: Peggy Carter, Marvel Unlimited
PREVIEW TO CAPTAIN CARTER #1
1/

Related

Comics

When it Comes to Ms. Marvel There Is ‘No Normal’

Read the opening arc from Kamala Khan’s groundbreaking origin series on Marvel Unlimited—and earn 1,000 Marvel Insider points!

4 days ago

Comics

Sneak Peek at the Upcoming Lineup of Romance Anthology Series ‘Love Unlimited’

Ms. Marvel! Hulkling and Wiccan! Wolverine! And so many more! Follow the love lives of your favorite Marvel characters each Thursday on the Marvel Unlimited app.

4 days ago

Comics

New to Infinity Comics: Romance Anthology ‘Love Unlimited’ Features Marvel’s Most Swoon-Worthy Couples in Weekly Stories

And it all begins with Ms. Marvel and Red Dagger! We spoke to creators Nadia Shammas and Natacha Bustos about what readers can expect from the series’ inaugural arc.

4 days ago

0:35

Trailers & Extras

Romance, Drama, Angst & More: Weekly Anthology Series LOVE UNLIMITED Hits the Marvel Unlimited App

All-new stories. Infinity Comics series LOVE UNLIMITED dives into the lives & loves of some of Marvel's swoon-worthy characters & relationships! From the delightfully dreamy to the spectacularly sultry, fall head over heels for LOVE UNLIMITED.

4 days ago