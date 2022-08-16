Marvel's CB Cebulski and Nick Lowe Celebrate Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary with 'Spider-Verse: Unlimited' and More

Lowe and Cebulski went on to discuss their favorite aspects of Spidey, reminding fans of Lee's classic "with great power comes great responsibility" philosophy and how the Marvel Universe is "the world outside our window," which is why so many stories stick to real locations like New York City.

Perhaps the most exciting information from the interview came at the end—with the announcement of the new series, SPIDER-VERSE: UNLIMITED, a title Lowe made sure to enunciate through song!

"We have a brand new Infinity Comic coming up. It is called SPIDER-VERSE: UNLIMITED," he revealed. "It is a new weekly Spider-Man feature on Marvel Unlimited. It kicks off with a 'done-in-one' story written by Anthony Piper, who recently did the DEVIL'S REIGN Spider-Man book if you've read it, with art by Bruno Oliveira—this time we do talk about Bruno—and colors by Pete [Pantazis], and letters by Joe Sabino. It's a fantastic primer for what this SPIDER-VERSE: UNLIMITED comic is. We see a Peter Parker story, but we also see shades of that Multiverse."

"Coming up right after that is a very Miles [Morales]-centric story by a writer named J. Holtham, who currently writes for The Handmaid's Tale—which is maybe the saddest show on TV, but it's so good—and with art by Nate Stockman," Lowe continued. "It's got Miles especially, but it also has Peter and Gwen [Stacy] in it, and one of my favorite villains, the Beetle, and after that, we've got all kinds of stuff coming down the road. Would you maybe want to see a little more Silk? Would you want to see a little bit of Peni Parker and her giant robot SP//dr?... I think anything's on the table. You don't know what's gonna happen because it is the Spider-Verse!"

Spidey clearly had what it takes to be popular and relatable for the past 60 years, but the Web-Head's best adventures may still be yet to come—whether he's exploring the Spider-Verse, or his humble roots in Queens, New York.