It’s no understatement that the road to A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY was paved with good intentions. The Avengers, the X-Men, and even the Eternals didn’t mean to set humanity before an angry Celestial judge whose whims could destroy them all. Regardless, their actions put these events in motion and not even their god-like powers combined are enough to prevent the Celestial from deciding whether Earth should live or die.

Before the A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT #1 prelude one-shot hits Marvel Unlimited on October 10, readers can get a closer look at the events that brought humanity to the brink of destruction. But Marvel Unlimited also has the key issues that set the stage for this year’s mega-event. No one is blameless for what has occurred, yet Marvel’s heroes are still the best hope to ensure that everyone on the planet makes it through JUDGMENT DAY alive.