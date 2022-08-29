The Top 5 Moments from the X-Men’s Hellfire Gala

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.

The biggest night for mutantkind arrives early on Marvel Unlimited! Go inside the lavish (and most dramatic) event of the X-Men’s year in one-shot special X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA (2022) #1. The Hellfire Gala invites the human and superhuman world to witness (and be dazzled by) mutantkind’s global achievements. But, this swanky party is also a diplomatic flex. Last year’s Hellfire Gala revealed mutantkind’s takeover of Mars plus a whole new team of X-Men. And this year? We’ve got the highlights below.

But first, readers will want to get up to speed with X-MEN (2021) #12. This issue serves as a prelude to the Hellfire Gala special, and is also available early on Marvel Unlimited. Cyclops has leaked a major secret to the press, one that’s changed the public’s perception of the X-Men overnight. The consequences of this bombshell will continue to be felt across Krakoa, and by the Eternals and the Avengers in the ongoing A.X.E: JUDGMENT DAY event.