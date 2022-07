The Spider-Verse Explodes with New Heroes, New Paths, and More in 'Edge of Spider-Verse' #1

The future of the Spider-Verse is here!

Beginning on August 3, fans will see the Spider-Verse expand like never before in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE, a new limited series that will introduce brand-new Spider-Heroes and check in with iconic favorites such as Araña and Spider-Man Noir. The series will contain a range of stories from longtime Spidey creators and rising stars, each with bold additions to the Spider-Man mythos. Amidst these thrilling debuts and fresh status quos, Spider-Man visionary Dan Slott will be laying the groundwork for an all-new epic launching later this year that will mark the end of the Spider-Verse as fans know it…

Here's what fans can expect from the first leg of this incredible journey in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1: