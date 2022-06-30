The Spider-Verse Explodes with New Heroes, New Paths, and More in 'Edge of Spider-Verse' #1

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1

Written by DAN SLOTT, ALEX SEGURA, KARLA PACHECO, DUSTIN WEAVER

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO, CAIO MAJADO, PERE PEREZ, DUSTIN WEAVER

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Design Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Connecting Variant Cover by BENGAL

Blank Variant Cover

On Sale 8/3

Check out all the covers for EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1, plus a first look at interior artwork, and stay tuned in the weeks ahead for more news about what’s to come in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE!

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!