Great Entry Point Comics for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Not familiar with young Inhuman super-genius Lunella Lafayette, AKA Moon Girl? Get acquainted with one of the top brains in the Marvel Universe with these entry point comics from the Marvel Unlimited app’s exclusive Infinity Comics lineup! Told in perfect-for-mobile vertical format, each Infinity Comic is ideal for new readers and seasoned comic fans looking to add to their reading queue! And, we’ve got you covered with the latest heroes taking Marvel by storm.

Read about each new Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur release below, and stay tuned to Marvel.com for more breaking announcements from the Infinity Comics slate!

WHO IS…? MOON GIRL #1 (OUT NOW!)

Young genius and Inhuman Lunella Lafayette displays bravery beyond her years, using her vast intelligence and her telepathic link with Devil Dinosaur to become a hero. Read her super-powered origin now, the best place to start for those looking for a ground-floor explainer!