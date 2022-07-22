Every Character Who Has Been the Black Panther

SUCCESSORS

Azzuri the Wise ruled Wakanda during World War II. He met representatives from both sides of the war—Fritz Klaue and Captain America, the latter of who he fought with in CAPTAIN AMERICA/BLACK PANTHER: FLAGS OF OUR FATHERS (2010). He was also the father of two future Black Panthers, T’Chaka and S’Yan.

The eldest of the two, T’Chaka would eventually inherit the throne and received help from S’Yan, who acted as his royal adviser. He adopted a child, Hunter, and had three biological children: T’Challa, Jakarra, and Shuri. He was also responsible for instituting Wakanda’s policy of isolationism.

S'Yan never wanted to rule over Wakanda but only agreed to after his older brother was assassinated by Ulysses Klaue, the son of Fritz Klaue, in RISE OF THE BLACK PANTHER (2018) #1. He would return to an advisory role after T’Challa, his nephew, obtained the title when he came of age. T'Challa would go on to become the most well-known, and current, Black Panther. He’s an Avenger (continuing the tradition from his ancestors), was once married to the Queen Regent of Arakko, Storm, and was indirectly responsible for the creation of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, which he is now the emperor of. What a busy guy!

When T’Challa became incapacitated, such as being put into a coma by Doctor Doom in BLACK PANTHER (2009) #1, his younger sister, Shuri, stepped in. Noted as one of the smartest minds in the Marvel Universe and a genius inventor, she temporarily became the Black Panther while her brother recovered. This moment created two avatars of Bast for the first time in Wakandan history.

However, not all who have worn the panther habit have been part of the royal family. Kevin “Kasper” Cole “borrowed” a Black Panther suit in BLACK PANTHER (1998) #50 to increase his chances of being promoted from a narcotics officer to a detective. He would later stop pretending to be the Black Panther and become his own hero, the White Tiger. The opposite side of the coin was N’Jadaka, better known as Erik Killmonger. He challenged and bested T’Challa in a duel, thus making him king and the new Black Panther. His reign would be cut short when Monica Rambeau (as Spectrum) killed him during T’Challa’s mission to reclaim Wakanda in BLACK PANTHER (2005) #38.