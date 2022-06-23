A Guide to 'New Fantastic Four' #1

Over the decades, the Fantastic Four has hosted a number of fill-in members. For instance, when Invisible Woman was pregnant with Franklin, Crystal took her spot, while both Luke Cage and She-Hulk have filled in for The Thing at various times. At one point, Black Panther and Storm joined the team when Reed and Sue needed some time to themselves. With June's NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #1, Peter David and Alan Robinson revisit the time Wolverine, Ghost Rider, Hulk and Spider-Man took over as the FF.

Before getting to their story from FANTASTIC FOUR #347-349, though, let's talk about the FF's status at this point. Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman were raising their young son Franklin. Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, was married to Alicia Masters, though he would eventually discover she was actually a Skrull. Meanwhile, Ben Grimm had regained his human form and wore a Thing-shaped suit of armor to fight alongside the team. They were also joined by Sharon Ventura, who had also turned rocky thanks to her own exposure to Cosmic Rays.

During Walt Simonson's turn on FANTASTIC FOUR, he managed to reembrace the weirder vibe of the team and the big sci-fi ideas that come with it. His run began with a series of “Acts of Vengeance” tie-ins (FANTASTIC FOUR #334-336) and a time-traveling team-up with Iron Man and Thor that involved Celestials and Galactus (FANTASTIC FOUR #337-341).

After a brief run-in with some dinosaurs in the past (#345-346), FANTASTIC FOUR #347 kicked off a unique three-parter with Art Adams on pencils. It opens with a Skrull crash-landing on Earth while the Fantastic Four are back at home in Four Freedoms Plaza. The alien, De'Lila, sneaks her way into the headquarters, appearing as a variety of different characters and using a synapse disrupter to knock out the entire team.