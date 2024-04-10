Gambit's Greatest Hits (So Far)

Whether working with the X-Men or going solo, Gambit has been dealt some bad hands throughout his life. Even after he became a card-carrying member of the X-Men and a mutant icon, Gambit has repeatedly stepped back into the outlaw world of thieves and been kept at arm's length by his teammates. After falling under the sway of villains like Mister Sinister and Apocalypse, Remy has even become an outright enemy of the team.

Despite that, Gambit beat the odds to forge an unexpectedly enduring romance with Rogue, become a sensitive mutant mentor, and push his explosive mutant powers to new heights. From the Louisiana swamps to the far reaches of the Marvel Universe, let's take a closer look at some of Gambit's most memorable achievements and how he triumphed even when the cards didn't fall his way.