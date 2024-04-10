Gambit's Greatest Hits (So Far)
Meet Remy LeBeau AKA Gambit! This dashing Cajun has more than a few tricks up his sleeve—you might even call him the X-Men's lucky charm.
Whether working with the X-Men or going solo, Gambit has been dealt some bad hands throughout his life. Even after he became a card-carrying member of the X-Men and a mutant icon, Gambit has repeatedly stepped back into the outlaw world of thieves and been kept at arm's length by his teammates. After falling under the sway of villains like Mister Sinister and Apocalypse, Remy has even become an outright enemy of the team.
Despite that, Gambit beat the odds to forge an unexpectedly enduring romance with Rogue, become a sensitive mutant mentor, and push his explosive mutant powers to new heights. From the Louisiana swamps to the far reaches of the Marvel Universe, let's take a closer look at some of Gambit's most memorable achievements and how he triumphed even when the cards didn't fall his way.
MEETING STORM
After encountering a child-obsessed mad scientist called the Nanny, Storm was de-aged into a child with no memories of her life with the X-Men. Preteen Ororo Munroe returned to her roots as a thief and bumped into Gambit for his full debut in UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #266 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins.
As several people possessed by the Shadow King hunted this preteen Storm, Gambit intervened and helped her escape the malicious psychic entity and his forces. During this peculiar partnership, the two stole ill-gotten gains from criminals to give to those in need. As thanks for these selfless acts of heroism, Storm introduced Gambit to the X-Men and supported his membership in the team once she regained her memories.
DEFEATING WOLVERINE
Despite some initial hesitation, Gambit joined the X-Men just as the team regrouped after taking down a mutant-hating government in Genosha during the "X-Tinction Agenda" crossover. As he proved himself to the team, Gambit faced Wolverine in one-on-one combat in the Danger Room in UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #273 by Chris Claremont, Jim Lee, Whilce Portacio, Klaus Janson, John Byrne, Rick Leonardi, Marc Silvestri, Michael Golden and Larry Stroman.
Wolverine was still recovering from a torturous attack by the Reavers, which Gambit played to his advantage during the fight. Using the Danger Room's advanced technology, Gambit programmed a simulation of Lady Deathstrike to attack Logan just as they started sparring. With a weakened Wolverine distracted by the image of his rival, Gambit attacked from behind and defeated him, much to Jubilee's disappointment.
DATING ROGUE
Gambit's star-crossed romance with Rogue began almost as soon as he officially joined the X-Men, though their love story got off to a rocky start. After meeting while under the influence of the Shadow King, Rogue and Gambit's flirtation led to a first date that ended abruptly when Omega Red and the Hand ambushed them.
However, Rogue and Gambit's next date, in X-MEN (1991) #24 by Fabian Nicieza and Andy Kubert, was far more successful. Over the course of dinner at a Cajun restaurant and a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, Gambit and Rogue professed their feelings for each other. Despite the mysteries of both of their pasts and Rogue's inability to have skin-to-skin contact, this date saw these two X-Men become a serious couple.
GAMBIT AND BISHOP CATCH A TRAIN
Even after joining the X-Men, Gambit kept more than a few secrets about his past from his teammates, including his history working for Mister Sinister. When the time-traveling Bishop arrived in the present-day Marvel Universe, he believed that Gambit would become a traitor to the X-Men and evolve into a similarly mysterious figure called the Witness.
As Gambit began earning Bishop's begrudging trust, these two heroes used their powers together to stop a runaway train in X-MEN (1991) #52 by Mark Waid and Andy Kubert. In order to prevent the train—which was filled with passengers infected with one of Mister Sinister's viruses—from reaching New York, Gambit first charged it with his explosive power and then had Bishop absorb the charge with his energy-absorbing abilities, thus stopping the train. Sinister captured the heroes, but Remy escaped and destroyed Sinister's research lab.
DEFEATING THE NEW SON
Long before Gambit joined the X-Men, he worked for Mister Sinister after the villain removed the part of his brain that made his powers uncontrollable. But in a reality where that never happened, Gambit's limitless biokinetic energy abilities continued to grow until he murdered the Phoenix and accidentally killed all life on Earth.
Calling himself the New Son, he fell into the Marvel Universe and found Remy. Gambit had Sinister undo his past brain operation, and the New Son manipulated Gambit into helping him and testing the increased limits of his powers. The New Son brought Gambit to the ruins of his universe in GAMBIT (1999) #24 by Fabian Nicieza and Yanick Paquette. After a brutal battle that exhausted his new powers, Gambit defeated his significantly stronger counterpart and teleported back to Earth just as that world disintegrated.
GAMBIT AND X-23
With his past working for Apocalypse and Mister Sinister, Gambit was not sure how he fit into the world of the X-Men. However, he found a kindred spirit in Laura Kinney, the cloned genetic daughter of Wolverine, who also struggled to find her place among the X-Men. With the support and encouragement of Storm and Wolverine, Gambit followed Laura when she left the X-Men in X-23 (2010) #4 by Marjorie Liu, Will Conrad and Marco Checchetto.
Gambit found Laura as she was investigating a killing that led her to Miss Sinister. After stopping Sinister from implanting her mind into Laura's body, Gambit destroyed her lab and saved Laura. As Laura investigated efforts to rebuild the Weapon X Program, Gambit continued to mentor her until she accepted Black Widow's invitation to leave the X-Men and join Avengers Academy.
MARRYING ROGUE
Gambit and Rogue did not plan on getting married in X-MEN: GOLD (2017) #30 by Marc Guggenheim and David Marquez even though they had recently renewed their romance after spending time together undercover at a couples' retreat. When Kate "Kitty" Pryde left Colossus at the altar, Gambit made the best of an awkward situation. Inspired by a conversation about marriage with Storm, Gambit proposed to Rogue, who immediately said yes.
With a picture-perfect wedding venue filled with all of their friends, Gambit and Rogue married in an impromptu ceremony moments after the proposal. With Storm and X-23 serving as his wedding party, Gambit vowed to be worthy of Rogue's love, and Rogue vowed to always find her way back to Gambit.
SAVING XANDRA
When Gambit and Rogue tried to take a romantic honeymoon in space, they ended up playing an unlikely role in the rise of Xandra Nermani, the daughter of Professor X and Shi'ar leader Lilandra. Despite the deaths of Charles Xavier and Shi'ar Majestrix Lilandra Nermani, their genetic material was used to create Xandra, who was placed in an egg. After being tasked with retrieving the egg, Gambit and Rogue worked with Deadpool and faced Deathbird, Technet and the Imperial Guard to protect Xandra.
When she emerged from the egg, Xandra scanned Rogue and Gambit's minds and used their memories to give herself a humanoid form and the name Xandra in MR. AND MRS. X (2018) #3 by Kelly Thompson and Jan Bazaldua. With help from Xandra's immense telepathic powers, Gambit and Rogue delivered her to safety, cementing the already close ties between the Shi'ar and Earth's mutants.
KING OF THE THIEVES
By any standard, Gambit is one of the most skilled thieves in the Marvel Universe. Ever since he was taken in by Jean-Luc LeBeau as an infant, Remy had been destined to unite the Thieves Guild with their rivals in the Assassins Guild. When Jean-Luc stepped down, Gambit officially became the leader of the Thieves Guild and renewed his marriage with Bella Donna Boudreaux, leader of the Assassins Guild, forming a Unified Guild in GAMBIT (1999) #22 by Fabian Nicieza and Yanick Paquette.
Gambit was forced out of Guild leadership multiple times because of his involvement with the X-Men, but in MR. & MRS. X (2018) #12 by Kelly Thompson and Javier Pina, Gambit defeated Candra, the immortal founder of the Guilds, and reasserted his status as the Guild's leader. Gambit named Jean-Luc and Bella Donna his official proxies to lead the Guild in his absence and reminded everyone present that he would always be a thief and an X-Man.
DEATH AND REBIRTH
When the world's mutants assembled in the nation of Krakoa, Gambit and Rogue joined Excalibur, a group of mutants concerned with magic. Under the leadership of Captain Britain (Betsy Braddock), the group evolved into the Knights of X, who were tasked with retrieving a portal called the Siege Perilous. When the group's quest called for a sacrifice, Gambit gave his life to save his team from the all-powerful Merlyn in KNIGHTS OF X (2022) #3 by Tini Howard and Bob Quinn.
However, the other Knights of X found a castle containing numerous statues representing variations of Gambit in Mercator, a mystical realm within the Siege Perilous. After Gambit died showing the same selflessness that led Storm to bring him into the X-Men, the Knights of X guided Remy's resurrection and delivered him reborn anew into the arms of Rogue.
