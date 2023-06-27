A History of the Iron Spider Suit

HOW SPIDER-MAN GOT THE IRON SPIDER SUIT

Although they teamed up on numerous occasions over the years, Spider-Man and Iron Man truly bonded when they served together in the New Avengers, with Peter, Aunt May, and Mary Jane Watson even living in Stark’s Avengers Tower during that time. After Spider-Man faced a mystical spider entity known as the Other and the cosmic predator Morlun, Stark created the Iron Spider armor and gave it to Peter in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #529 by J. Michael Straczynski, Ron Garney, and Bill Reinhold.

Quietly started preparing for the introduction of the Superhuman Registration Act, Iron Man gave Spider-Man the armor in the days leading up to CIVIL WAR (2006) and officially took Parker on as his protégé. Despite some reservations about the Registration Act, Spider-Man joined Stark’s Pro-Registration faction and revealed his secret identity to the public in CIVIL WAR (2006) #2 by Mark Millar, Steve McNiven, and Dexter Vines.

Although Spider-Man used the Iron Spider armor in the early stages of CIVIL WAR, he felt uneasy fighting Anti-Registration heroes and was disturbed by the Negative Zone prison that Stark built to hold unregistered superhumans. Ultimately, this led Spider-Man to withdraw his support for the Registration Act in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #535 by Straczynski, Garney, and Reinhold.

After May and Mary Jane went into hiding, an enraged Iron Man attacked Spider-Man, who was seriously injured when that fight morphed into a battle with S.H.I.E.L.D.-backed villains Jester and Jack O’Lantern. When Spider-Man subsequently joined Captain America’s Anti-Registration forces, he abandoned his Iron Spider armor, which had been compromised by Stark, and returned to his classic uniform.