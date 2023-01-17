January 18's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Meanwhile, the battle for the Multiverse's soul continues in Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder's AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #13, where King Thor’s granddaughters have come from the far future to join the fight for Infinity’s End—and they’ve brought a fiery old friend with them in the form of the most powerful version of Wolverine who’s ever existed. Plus, Doom Supreme’s grand plan begins to unfold. And at last, the true identity of the mysterious Avenger Prime is revealed.

Likewise, the X-Men's DARK WEB conflict comes to a head when they confront Madelyne Pryor in DARK WEB: X-MEN (2022) #3 by Gerry Duggan, Rod Reis, and Phil Noto. When Jean Grey returned from the dead, Scott Summers left his wife and child to be with her. The fact that she was revealed to be a clone of Jean didn’t make her feel any better. Maybe the cold sting of revenge can?

Venom's own DARK WEB troubles continue in Al Ewing, Ram. V., and Bryan Hitch's VENOM (2021) #15, where Dylan Brock finds himself renewed and reinvigorated by his descent into the symbiote hive... but Bedlam has come calling again, and he's looking to finish what it started by killing Dylan and Venom once and for all. Luckily, an old friend is around to lend a crimson-clad hand (and it isn’t Spider-Man!).

Then, Jed MacKay and Marcelo Ferreira will bring their Sorcerer Supreme storyline to a close in STRANGE (2022) #10. Clea and Stephen Strange team up to take down the Blasphemy Cartel and their dreaded super-powered weapon! But will two Sorcerers Supreme be enough for this final battle? And what will finally become of Stephen Strange by the end of it? As one chapter closes, a new one is about to begin in the house of Strange…

Additionally, the assassination attempts on Tony Stark’s life continue as a familiar foe returns to take him down in Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri's INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2022) #2. It’ll be up to Iron Man and Ironheart to stop him…but what secret is Riri Williams harboring from Tony? And will this change their relationship forever?

Discover the true identity of Avenger Prime, check out the finale of STRANGE, get tangled in a DARK WEB with the X-Men and Venom, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

ALIEN (2022) #5

AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #13

AVENGERS TWO: WONDER MAN AND BEAST - MARVEL TALES (2023) #1

DARK WEB: X-MEN (2022) #3

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN (2022) #4

DEADPOOL (2022) #3

HULK (2021) #11

IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #10

IRON MAN (2022) #2

NAMOR: CONQUERED SHORES (2022) #4

PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MEN DOUBLE TROUBLE (2022) #3

PUNISHER (2022) #9

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT (2022) #3

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS (2020) #30

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA (2022) #9

STRANGE (2022) #10

VENOM (2021) #15

WAKANDA (2022) #4

WASP (2023) #1

New Collections

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE HERO KILLERS TPB

ANT-MAN: THE SAGA OF SCOTT LANG TPB

FANTASTIC FOUR BY JONATHAN HICKMAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 4 TPB

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: KA-ZAR VOL. 3

MARVEL-VERSE: ANT-MAN & THE WASP GN-TPB

MS. MARVEL: FISTS OF JUSTICE TPB

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BAGLEY FIFTIETH ISSUE COVER

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 5 TPB

Marvel Unlimited

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #3 [AXE]

A.X.E.: ETERNALS #1 [AXE]

A.X.E.: IRON FIST #1 [AXE]

ALL-OUT AVENGERS #2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11

BLACK PANTHER #10

CAPTAIN MARVEL #42 [AXE]

DAREDEVIL #4

FANTASTIC FOUR #48 [AXE]

GAMBIT #4

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #4

GHOST RIDER #7

IMMORTAL X-MEN #7 [AXE]

LEGION OF X #6 [AXE]

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER: CONQUERED SHORES #1

PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BROTHER #1

STAR WARS #28

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1

STAR WARS: VISIONS #1

VENOM #11

WAKANDA #1

WOLVERINE #25 [AXE]

X-FORCE #32 [AXE]

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!