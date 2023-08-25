The Deaths of Jean Grey

THE PHOENIX SAGA

After the X-Men were kidnapped by Sentinels and taken into space, Jean Grey volunteered to pilot the space shuttle that would take them back to Earth in UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #100 by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum. During the flight, Jean was exposed to a lethal dose of solar radiation and let out a telepathic scream with her dying breath. Across the universe, the Phoenix Force heard Jean's cry and bonded with her in her final moments, as detailed in CLASSIC X-MEN (1986) #8 by Claremont and John Bolton.

After absorbing part of Jean's consciousness and putting her body in a regenerative cocoon, the Phoenix created and inhabited a duplicate of Jean in UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #101 by Claremont and Cockrum. Under the belief she was really Jean, the Phoenix crash-landed the shuttle in New York's Jamaica Bay and revealed herself to the X-Men, who were shocked to see their teammate emerge from the water more powerful than ever. The Phoenix subsequently continued Jean's romance with Cyclops and took her place on the team, where she used her immense power to help the mutants save the universe.