The History of the Hellfire Club

THE HELLFIRE CLUB AND THE X-MEN

Since their first encounter, the Hellfire Club and the X-Men have been both bitter enemies and unlikely allies. At the start of "The Dark Phoenix Saga," Mastermind lured the Phoenix into a complex fantasy with his hallucinatory powers as part of his efforts to join the Hellfire Club. Around the same time, the X-Men and Emma Frost both tried to recruit a young Pryde to their respective schools. As a result, the Hellfire Club briefly captured several X-Men in a fight that cemented Frost and Shaw as major threats.

Just as Mastermind manipulated Phoenix into joining the Hellfire Club as the Black Queen, Wolverine and the rest of the X-Men took down the Inner Circle. At this critical time, Phoenix's Dark Phoenix persona emerged and broke Mastermind's mind.

After briefly swapping bodies with Storm, Frost assembled and trained a group of young mutants called the Hellions, who became rivals to Professor X's New Mutants. Following a bitter battle in Central Park, the X-Men and the Hellfire Club teamed up to take on Nimrod, a highly advanced mutant-killing machine from the future, in UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #209 by Chris Claremont, John Romita Jr., and P. Craig Russell.

During Magneto and Storm's brief tenure on Inner Circle, the Hellfire Club went through several upheavals as Shaw and Selene's influence on the Inner Circle fluctuated. After the murderous time-traveler Trevor Fitzroy killed the Hellions, Frost left the Inner Circle and joined the X-Men, where she went on to train Generation X and become one of the team's primary leaders.

The Hellfire Club's Inner Circle went through several short-lived incarnations, including one group of wealthy mutant-hating children led by Kade Kilgore. When the mutant nation Krakoa came together, Frost took control of the Hellfire Club's resources and reorganized them into the Hellfire Trading Company. Under the leadership of Frost, Shaw, and Pryde, this operation oversaw all of Krakoa's economic activity through the import and export of various goods.