June 15's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Love is in the air for some of our heroes this week, as HULKLING & WICCAN #1 arrives in print and shows Billy and Teddy the paths not taken in life and love. Will they find their way back to each other...or will they even want to? Meanwhile, in Christopher Cantwell and Angel Unzueta's IRON MAN #20, Tony Stark pops the question to Patsy Walker, and her answer may not be the scariest thing he faces this week after an angry, hyper-intelligent gorilla lets loose on the city.

Over on Arakko, the settlement that the mutants have built on Mars, the X-Men are staging a power grab. In Al Ewing and Stefano Caselli's X-MEN RED #3, both Abigail Brand and Roberto Da Costa, AKA Sunspot, have plans to unseat Tarn the Uncaring from his position on Arakko's ruling council...but only one of them can win, and Tarn’s going to make at least one mutant pay the price for it. As the mutants of Mars vie for power, Wolverine is trapped in an adamantium prison, and it's probably Deadpool's fault, but the betrayal of Maverick stings worst of all. Just what is so valuable in that briefcase that it pits mutant against mutant...against C.I.A.? Find out in WOLVERINE #22 by Benjamin Percy and Adam Kubert!

This week will also keep our friendly neighborhood Spiders busy all across the Multiverse. Ghost-Spider's time-traveling/dimension-hopping mission continues in SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #3, where Gwen has landed in her universe's 1954…so then how can there be someone running around with her face, carrying Captain America's shield?! Miles Morales also gets a makeover in WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES #4, which imagines the Miles Morales of another universe as Thor, the God of Thunder.

In the far-flung future of SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #2, Miguel O'Hara will run right into Loki's schemes to resurrect Asgard on his own terms, even as The Cabal continues to prey upon society’s dregs. Then, in BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #5, Ben must take on the entire Ravencroft Institute for the Criminally Insane, while the Immaculatum unleashes a monstrous, mutated Peter Parker on society in SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #4.

Witness Iron Man's proposal to Hellcat, vie for a seat of power on Mars, travel the Multiverse with our friendly neighborhood Spider-Heroes and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #5

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #1

FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #44

HULKLING & WICCAN 1 (2022) #1

IRON FIST (2022) #4

IRON MAN (2020) #20

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD (2022) #2

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR: MARVEL TALES 1 (2022) #1

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN (2022) #4

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE (2022) #3

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS (2022) #2

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS (2020) #24

THE MARVELS (2021) #11

WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES (2022) #4

WOLVERINE (2020) #22

X-MEN RED (2022) #3

New Collections

AVENGERS FOREVER VOL. 1: THE LORDS OF EARTHLY VENGEANCE (2022) #0

BLACK PANTHER BY JOHN RIDLEY VOL. 1: THE LONG SHADOW (2022) #0

MILES MORALES: MARVEL UNIVERSE (2022) #0

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92

CAPTAIN CARTER #1

DEMON DAYS: BLOOD FEUD #1

DEVIL'S REIGN #5

ELEKTRA: BLACK WHITE & BLOOD #3

ETERNALS #10

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #5

PUNISHER #1

SABRETOOTH #2

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #1

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #3

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #1

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #2

STRANGE ACADEMY #17

THE MARVELS #9

THOR #23

VENOM #6

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #39

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

