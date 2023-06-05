June 7's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Likewise, Deadpool swings into a new series with DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD (2023) #1. Wade Wilson is back, and he's brought some frenemies! As the villainous Thumper returns to take out the man who created him, Wolverine and Cable step in for a daring rescue mission. But as Deadpool becomes embroiled in nefarious criminal machinations in Madripoor, will the trio be able to join forces…or will Thumper's agenda put an end to their efforts? Don't miss the highly anticipated follow-up to DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD, as Rob Liefeld returns to the Merc with a Mouth and introduces new characters into his wild world who are sure to become the next fan-favs, including the first appearance of Shatterstorm!

Meanwhile, CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR marches on in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #13 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Alina Erofeeva. Just when White Wolf thinks he's gained the upper hand, Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers rally under the banner of Captain America. Meanwhile, Black Widow and Peggy Carter clash over what it means to be a hero—and whether Bucky Barnes is still someone worth saving.

Not to be outdone, CARNAGE REIGNS continues in Alex Paknadel and Jan Bazaldua's RED GOBLIN (2023) #5. Cletus Kasady is back in New York and more powerful and bloodthirsty than ever. Normie Osborn, meanwhile, is eager to prove himself as the new Red Goblin! But when that eagerness puts him on a collision course with Carnage, Normie and his symbiote will emerge from this issue forever changed!

Then, the road to FALL OF X rolls into X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL - MUTANT FIRST STRIKE (2023) #1 by Steve Orlando and Valentina Pinti. Krakoa strikes?! Ever since mutants declared themselves humanity's new gods, certain circles have been waiting for the other shoe to drop: the wrath. When a small New England town is hit by a devastating mutant attack, it seems the wrath is here... but all isn't as it appears. And Krakoa doesn't hesitate to save lives—so it's time for Bishop to lead Krakoa's biggest rescue effort yet!

And don't miss more Spider-Boy in Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's SPIDER-MAN (2022) #9! Spider-Man's Spider-Sense is on overdrive. It's driving him insane. And Electro has always been one to listen when opportunity knocks…

Reckon with Loki's past, rally with the Captains America, join Krakoa's biggest rescue effort yet, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

New Collections

Marvel Unlimited

