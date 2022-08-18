Best Lawyers in the Marvel Universe

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of lawyers to call upon whether you’re a Super Hero, a Super Villain, or someone in need of good, plain justice. Although some attorneys are definitely more reputable than others. This is by no means a comprehensive list of the lawyers of the Marvel Universe, but they are the top legal eagles in our book. Let’s hear their defense!

JENNIFER WALTERS, AKA SHE-HULK

Jennifer Walters has a unique perspective on the law. She was a successful attorney before she became She-Hulk, which means that she has experience prosecuting criminals. As a member of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four (as well as during her solo adventures), Jen has put countless criminals behind bars for the law to punish. But as a lawyer-for-hire, Jennifer has also been called upon to defend her clients and litigate uncharted areas of superhuman law. She’s a real pioneer in the field, and she is happy to represent the interest of any super-powered individual whether with a firm or operating under her own PLLC.