Marvel Unlimited: Top Stories in 2021

2022 is right around the corner—a fresh year to catch up on the comic storylines and events that you may not have had a chance to read in 2021. (We’ve all been busy, right?)

This year, Marvel Unlimited readers were digging into 29,000+ digital comics—including brand-new series from the vertical Infinity Comics lineup. Our app also unveiled a supercharged makeover! Unlimited downloads, personalized notifications and follows, plus better reading recommendations, all made for more discoveries and new favorites.

Recap the year 2021 with Marvel Unlimited readers’ favorite comic stories! And, share own favorites with #MarvelUnlimited2021 on Twitter and Facebook.

ONLY DEATH IS ETERNAL: ETERNALS (2021)