May 17's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week, the Fantastic Four will also celebrate a mighty milestone in Ryan North and Iban Coello's FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #7, the colossal 700th issue. Since FANTASTIC FOUR #7 is also FANTASTIC FOUR #700, we're absolutely going huge. It's an over-sized spectacular as the Fantastic Four reach their new home—not knowing that a mysterious threat has made it there first! As their knowledge of language itself begins to melt from their minds, the Four are in disarray as their existence hangs in the balance... and the greatest villain of all time finally seals their Doom.

Meanwhile, HULK ANNUAL (2023) #1 by David Pepose and Caio Majado will transition the Jade Giant over to his new series, but not before an epic battle with Giganto! A documentary crew is on the hunt for a monster at the heart of a gamma radiation leak, but they get much more than they bargained for when they end up on Hulk's angry side—and caught in the middle of a brawl between two unstoppable giants, as Hulk battles an unleashed Giganto! Plus: A special preview, exclusive to this issue, of the shocking new direction Hulk is headed in this summer!

Then, CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR marches forward in Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Alina Erofeeva's CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #12. The Black Widow enters the fray! As Bucky Barnes and White Wolf team up to strike at the heart of the Outer Circle conspiracy, Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, and their allies are caught in the crossfire! As the heroes fight their way across the war-torn Alaskan tundra to rescue Ian Rogers, Black Widow attempts to stop Bucky's descent into villainy—at any cost!

Likewise, CARNAGE REIGNS continues in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #6 by Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini. No matter what Miles Morales throws at Cletus Kasaday, the Extrembiote-powered monstrosity just keeps coming. And Cletus is only getting stronger. But how? Spider-Man needs help. A distraction, a second to breathe. Anything, or anyone, to give him a chance—any chance—at slowing Cletus down. But Miles can't rest. Help isn't coming. He's the only thing standing between New York City and maximum carnage…and if the heroes aren't answering Miles' calls…who's left on Spidey's speed dial?

For years, Blade stayed away from his daughter to keep her safe—but now, in Danny Lore and Karen Darboe's BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE (2023) #4, the supernatural has come to Brielle's door and struck a blow at the person she loves most! Now both Daywalkers will face life-and-death stakes as one of Blade's old nemeses makes his play for Atlanta… with Bloodline at the center of his evil plan!

Meet the new Avengers team, celebrate 700 issues of Fantastic Four, follow a documentary crew into the heart of Hulk territory, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

AVENGERS (2023) #1

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE (2023) #4

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #12

DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER (2023) #1

FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #7

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2023) #2

HULK ANNUAL (2023) #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #6

PLANET OF THE APES (2023) #2

PREDATOR (2023) #3

RED GOBLIN (2023) #4

SCARLET WITCH (2023) #5

SHE-HULK (2022) #13

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS (2023) #3

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS (2020) #34

VENOM (2021) #19

X-FORCE (2019) #40

X-MEN (2021) #22

New Collections

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 4: DARK WEB TPB

CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 9: REVENGE OF THE BROOD PART 1 TPB

INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC WEEKS COVER

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE CROSSING TPB

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: HOWARD THE DUCK VOL. 2 HC

THE MIGHTY THOR OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC KANE COVER

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC KANE COVER [NEW PRINTING]

X-MEN LEGENDS: PAST MEETS FUTURE TPB

Marvel Unlimited

ALIEN (2022) #6

AVENGERS: FACSIMILE EDITION (2023) #8

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME (2023) #2

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE (2023) #1

BLACK PANTHER (2021) #14

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH (2022) #10

DAREDEVIL (2022) #8

GHOST RIDER (2022) #11

GOLD GOBLIN (2022) #4

HELLCAT (2023) #1

JOE FIXIT (2023) #2

MOON GIRL (2022) #3

NAMOR: CONQUERED SHORES (2022) #5

RED GOBLIN (2023) #1

SECRET INVASION (2022) #4

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #31

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE (2022) #3

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2022) #5

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS (2023) #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #19

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS (2023) #1

X-MEN LEGENDS (2022) #6

