May 3's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

And Carnage won't be the only symbiote catching some action this week! Liz Allan is the mother of Normie Osborn, who she is blissfully unaware is the all-new and all-deadly Red Goblin. But what Liz does know is that the Red Goblin has been active and has been seen very close to her home. After her late husband's father, Norman Osborn (maybe you've heard of him?), gets pulled into the chaos and violence swirling around Normie, Liz has no choice but to use the resources at her disposal as the head of Alchemax to take matters into her own hands and become something the Marvel Universe has never seen before in CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY (2023) #1 by Sabir Pirzada and Francesco Mortarino.

Then, return to the Spider-Verse for more symbiote mayhem in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2023) #1, where Spider-Rex faces the Venomsaurus! Plus: Who is the Spider-Killer?! Zander Cannon introduces the world to the scariest Spider-Character ever created! Bringing your favorite breakout characters back, as well as introducing brand new Spiders who will blow your mind!

This week, Groot also gets to star in his very own series: GROOT (2023) #1. Before he was a Guardian of the Galaxy…before the Grootfall…young Groot lived a life of tranquility on his serene home world. But when monstrous invaders attack his planet, Groot must accept his heroic destiny! Will this destiny lead him to come to blows with a young Kree soldier by the name of Mar-Vell? Join writer Dan Abnett and artist Damian Couceiro as they reveal never-before-seen moments of Groot's origin and first adventure through the galaxy!

Meanwhile, Peach Momoko hurtles towards the cataclysmic conclusion of her epic DEMON WARS saga in DEMON WARS: SCARLET SIN (2023) #1. The yokai are at war, and Mariko Yashida, descendent of the Oni King, has to choose a side. The fates of the spirit world and the human world hang in the balance. But things just got complicated thanks to the appearance of a mysterious yokaii with incredible power. This Yokai has a scheme of her own, and she wants to paint the world…scarlet.

Additionally, witness a battle of the titans of the X-Universe in X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL - SONS OF X (2023) #1 ! A man of innumerable personalities and powers vs. the most powerful artificial intelligence in this universe: Legion vs. Nimrod! With Nightcrawler in Orchis' clutches, David Haller and his allies will have to confront the mastermind who destroyed Warlock and nearly took Krakoa with him. But Nightcrawler is not himself... and Legion's allies aren't all they seem to be either. Mutant monsters roam the Earth... Banshee, broken once again, dreams of lost vengeance... Mother Righteous, her role in SINS OF SINISTER unrevealed, takes another stab at universal control... Si Spurrier and Phil Noto usher in new status quos for some of your favorite X-Men in this can't-miss one-shot!

Meet Misery, return to the Spider-Verse, behold a major status quo shakeup for the X-Men, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME (2023) #5

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN (2023) #2

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #49

CARNAGE REIGNS ALPHA (2023) #1

CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY (2023) #1

DEMON WARS: SCARLET SIN (2023) #1

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2023) #1

GROOT (2023) #1

IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #11

JOE FIXIT (2023) #5

MOON KNIGHT (2021) #23

SPIDER-MAN (2022) #8

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS (2023) #1

STAR WARS (2020) #34

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #33

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #31

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI - LANDO (2023) #1

STAR WARS: YODA (2022) #7

X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL - SONS OF X (2023) #1

New Collections

AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION: CALIFORNIA SCREAMING TPB

DARK WEB TPB

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 3 - AMONG US WALKS A GOLIATH GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE TPB

SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY - EXTRA! TPB

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE II VOL. 1 - BALANCE OF THE FORCE TPB

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN - SEASON ONE, PART TWO TPB

THUNDERBOLTS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC GRUMMETT NEW THUNDERBOLTS COVER

VENOM BY AL EWING & RAM V VOL. 3: DARK WEB TPB

WAKANDA TPB

Marvel Unlimited

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC (2021) #85

ALL-OUT AVENGERS (2022) #5

AVENGERS: BEYOND (2023) #1

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE (2022) #3

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2023) #1

INCREDIBLE HULK: FACSIMILE EDITION (2023) #347

MIDNIGHT SUNS (2022) #5

MURDERWORLD: WOLVERINE (2023) #1

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES (2022) #3

SINS OF SINISTER (2023) #1

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #28STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - THE BLADE (2022) #2

STAR WARS: YODA (2022) #3

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #18

THOR (2020) #30

WARLOCK: REBIRTH (2023) #1

X-TERMINATORS (2022) #5

