'Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11' Marks the Debut of Marvel Art Atelier Challenge Winner Federica Mancin

The next generation of Marvel art is on full display at the Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris! This past June, the Marvel Art Atelier invited aspiring comic books artists for a one-of-a-kind training program, the results of which are now showing at the Jack Kirby Legacy Gallery alongside a collection of artwork by the world’s most iconic Marvel artists.

During the program, a class of talented mentees unleashed their creativity under the expert guidance of Marvel artist and mentors Giuseppe Camuncoli and Olivier Coipel, along with Stormbreakers artists Peach Momoko and Natacha Bustos. This quartet of superstar Marvel talent taught the mentees all the tricks and techniques they need to bring the page to life in a way that only Marvel can do.

After a series of themed challenges, including a final 24-hour challenge to draw an entire comic page, Federica Mancin was selected as the strongest prospective mentee of the week on the basis of her work. This young artist won her very first official Marvel assignment in person by Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief C.B. Cebulski, and fans can see her artwork this October when she fills in for series artist Federico Vicentini in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #11.

In what is sure to be an epic beginning to Mancin’s burgeoning career, this upcoming issue of writer Cody Ziglar’s hit run features a team-up between Spider-Man and Blade and an action-packed showdown with new villain Hightail.

"Having the opportunity to work on a Miles Morales issue as my first job at Marvel has been a dream come true as he is my favorite Marvel character," Mancin shared. "I have enjoyed every second of it, the chance to draw Miles swinging across New York or throwing webs at his enemies. Of course, all the action sequences were super fun to me, as I love trying to find ways to convey energy and motion through the page. I have also enjoyed bringing to life other cool characters like Blade or Hightail as they make the adventure even more gripping and thrilling. I think it’s going to be an amazing and spooky journey!"