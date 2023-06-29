Culture & Lifestyle
Published June 29, 2023

Experience the Next Generation of Marvel Artists at the Marvel Art Atelier Expo

Now on display in the ow showing at the Jack Kirby Legacy Gallery in Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris

by Marvel
C.B. Cebulski - Marvel Art Atelier

What does the next generation of Marvel art look like? Now, you can see for yourself at the Marvel Art Atelier Expo, a new exhibition now showing at the Jack Kirby Legacy Gallery in Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at Disneyland® Paris.

This past June, a class of talented mentees unleashed their pen powers under the expert guidance of a Marvel mentors and superstar Marvel Comics artists, including two from the current class of Stormbreakers, all under the oversight of Marvel Editor-In-Chief C.B. Cebulski. Artists in attendance to provide mentorship at the event included Olivier Coipel, Peach Momoko, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Natacha Bustos, This exhibition is the culmination of their best work and if you’re a superfan of Marvel Comics and art, you simply have to see it.

Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel has a mission to inspire a new generation of Marvel creators. To achieve this, the Hotel has assembled a collection of artworks by some of the world’s most iconic Marvel artists. Over 350 exclusive pieces hang in the Hotel’s lobby, hallways and rooms. And then there’s the Jack Kirby Legacy Gallery. A space dedicated to hosting super, seasonal exhibitions – the next being the Marvel Art Atelier Expo.

With the Marvel Art Atelier, the 2nd Anniversary of Disney Hotel New York – the Art of Marvel and the 1st Anniversary of Marvel Avengers Campus all this year, Disneyland® Paris is truly a home for Marvel fans and an inspirational place for tomorrow’s heroes.

See the full group of artists below and highlights from the Marvel Art Atelier program in the gallery below.

Marvel Art Atelier Group

