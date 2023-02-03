Comics
Published February 3, 2023

'New Mutants Lethal Legion' #1 First Look Scatters the Team

In a special preview of 'New Mutants Lethal Legion' #1, the New Mutants launch a coordinated attack, while Count Nefaria sets the mood.

by Meagan Damore

The New Mutants' latest threat might be their last.

In Charlie Jane Anders and Enid Balám's NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION (2023) #1, Krakoa's resident New Mutants will go up against an enemy unlike any they've faced before. Previously, they've battled such villains as the Shadow King, U-Men, Demon Bear, and even themselves. Now, they will come face-to-face with a new Lethal Legion…and they may not survive the experience.

A special first look at NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION (2023) #1 sends several New Mutants—including Dani Moonstar, Karma, and Escapade—swinging into action with a coordinated attack. In another page, Escapade and Cerebella have a heart-to-heart, while Wolfsbane, Morgan, and Morgan's flying turtle Hibbert explore the sewers in another. A final page shows Count Nefaria setting the mood with some music and a drink, as he gazes down at someone slumped in an armchair.

Additionally, check out Javi Fernández's all-new cover for NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #3, which shows Count Nefaria standing triumphant over the team, while he grasps Karma by the throat.

Catch the New Mutants and their new recruits in action in a special first look at NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #1 below!

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #1 artwork by Enid Balám

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #1 (OF 5)
Written by CHARLIE JANE ANDERS
Art by ENID BALÁM
Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ
On Sale 3/8

What does Count Nefaria have in store for Escapade and the New Mutants? Find out in NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #1, on sale March 8!

In this article: New Mutants
NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #1 cover by Javi Fernández

