'New Mutants Lethal Legion' #1 First Look Scatters the Team
In a special preview of 'New Mutants Lethal Legion' #1, the New Mutants launch a coordinated attack, while Count Nefaria sets the mood.
The New Mutants' latest threat might be their last.
In Charlie Jane Anders and Enid Balám's NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION (2023) #1, Krakoa's resident New Mutants will go up against an enemy unlike any they've faced before. Previously, they've battled such villains as the Shadow King, U-Men, Demon Bear, and even themselves. Now, they will come face-to-face with a new Lethal Legion…and they may not survive the experience.
A special first look at NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION (2023) #1 sends several New Mutants—including Dani Moonstar, Karma, and Escapade—swinging into action with a coordinated attack. In another page, Escapade and Cerebella have a heart-to-heart, while Wolfsbane, Morgan, and Morgan's flying turtle Hibbert explore the sewers in another. A final page shows Count Nefaria setting the mood with some music and a drink, as he gazes down at someone slumped in an armchair.
Additionally, check out Javi Fernández's all-new cover for NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #3, which shows Count Nefaria standing triumphant over the team, while he grasps Karma by the throat.
Catch the New Mutants and their new recruits in action in a special first look at NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #1 below!
NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #1 (OF 5)
Written by CHARLIE JANE ANDERS
Art by ENID BALÁM
Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ
On Sale 3/8
What does Count Nefaria have in store for Escapade and the New Mutants? Find out in NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #1, on sale March 8!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Arrives on Disney+ and Digital
Comics
Black History Month Variant Cover Artists on Their Marvel Origin Stories
Comics
Seven Foundational Moments from Loki's History with the Avengers