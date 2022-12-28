Meet Nightshade, a Deadly Captain America Villain Turned Hero

Cunning and intelligent, Tilda Johnson—AKA Nightshade—has stood toe-to-toe with some of Marvel’s heaviest hitters, including Sam Wilson’s Falcon, Luke Cage’s Power Man, and Danny Rand’s Iron Fist. Now, the villain-turned-hero is back in the pages of Tochi Onyebuchi and Ig Guara’s CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH (2022) #8, and her reunion with Wilson is a tense one. Here’s what you need to know about Johnson.

A Villainous Beginning

In her early life, Johnson proved herself to be a brilliant scientist with specializations in genetics and cybernetics. Rather than use those abilities for good, though, Johnson turned to a life of crime, leading to her debut in CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #164 by Steve Englehart and Alan Weiss.

That story saw Johnson team up with recurring villain Yellow Claw to take on Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America, and Sam Wilson, who was acting as the Sentinel of Liberty’s partner at the time. As part of one of her many experiments, Nightshade began transforming convicts into werewolves. Desperate, an imprisoned man named Mel Lansing reached out to his old friend Sam for help. During their investigation, Nightshade captured Wilson and turned him into a werewolf. In the end, Rogers defeated Nightshade with some help from Nick Fury and restored Wilson to his human form.