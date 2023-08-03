Relationship Recap: Rogue and Gambit

A thief of hearts, and a hero who once broke all the rules. It can only be the love story of Rogue and Gambit.

There are plenty of thriving couples among the mutant population in the Marvel Universe, but none with quite the same kinetically charged passion as Rogue (“Anna Marie”) and Gambit’s (Remy LeBeau) fan-favorite romance. Their personal lives are marked by 30+ years of an on-again/off-again relationship, until the two finally tied the knot in 2018 in X-MEN: GOLD #30. Their marriage has quelled much of the romantic turbulence the couple previously experienced, and the two’s relationship has only continued to blossom through the gates of Krakoa into the Golden DAWN OF X. But with the recent assault on mutantkind and the loss of their island nation-state in FALL OF X, Rogue and Gambit are in uncertain territory once more… especially since Rogue plays a predestined role in preserving what’s left of Krakoa.

Gambit and Rogue’s all-new six-part LOVE UNLIMITED arc is unfolding now on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Preeti Chhibber, Carola Borelli, and Carlos Lopez! To set you up for their latest couples’ getaway, revisit how Rogue and Gambit first found love together as X-Men, the ups and downs of their star-crossed story, to their lengthy courtship and how they’ve cemented their place as one of mutantkind’s most prominent couples.