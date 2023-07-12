Learn More About the Playable Heroes from the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game with Their Best Comic Stories

On August 2: Take on the roles of Marvel's most famous Super Heroes—or create your own—to fight some of the most dangerous Super Villains in the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game!

Featuring the All-New, All-Different d616 System, the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game gives players the chance to explore their own corner of the Multiverse in a powerful collaboration between Marvel and Roll20. All you need to start your adventure is the book, three six-sided dice, and a group of friends.

And, in a special offer running this month only, Roll20 is gifting Marvel Unlimited subscribers early access to the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game via the Playtest Rulebook formatted for their virtual tabletop. Featuring a subset of rules for the upcoming game, Roll20’s Playtest offers a preview of character creation, combat, an introductory scenario, and full profiles for some of Marvel’s greatest heroes: Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Wolverine and more.

Plus, after redeeming the free Playtest via Roll20, Marvel Unlimited subscribers will activate an additional $9.99 discount on their Core Rulebook pre-order, as a special “Thank You” for their Marvel fandom! Pre-orders on the Core Rulebook also unlocks an exclusive limited edition Art Pack, featuring iconic depictions of your favorite heroes and villains, ready for you to drag and drop into any Roll20 game.

[RELATED: Pre-order Roll20’s Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Core Rulebook Bundle]

Ahead of the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game’s August 2 release, better understand the heroes that players can use—along with their unique power sets—by diving into some of their most important comic stories.

SPIDER-MAN (MILES MORALES)

In the alternate reality of Earth-1610, a young New York City teen was bitten by a genetically enhanced spider. When the Peter Parker of that dimension was killed, the teen—named Miles Morales—was inspired to take up the fallen mantle.

The first appearance of Miles Morales! The Ultimate Universe mourns the loss of Peter Parker, but a new Brooklyn-based Spider-Man emerges to take his place.

In his first ongoing series, see Miles’ rise as the Spider-Man of the Ultimate Universe, with all the responsibility (and power) to bear. You’ll also learn how Miles’ abilities are unique to the Spider-Verse: It’s not every day a Spider-Man turns himself invisible!

Miles Morales enters the Marvel Universe on Earth-616! Miles tackles an all-new adventure as a member of the Avengers and settles into his role as New York City’s main Spider-Man while Peter Parker goes worldwide.

Miles’ current ongoing! There are some punches you don’t get up from and a new villain isn’t pulling a single one as they threaten everyone and everything Miles loves. Between school, home, his love life and battling super-charged and upgraded villains night and day—Miles is reaching his breaking point. And when this new foe is finished, Spider-Man’s world will be changed forever.