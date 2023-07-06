Sinister Four: Every Historic Marvel Universe Moment Witnessed by the Essex Clones

Before Mister Sinister was one of the X-Men’s most dangerous villains, he cast a shadow over a century of Marvel history. Through twisted genetic experiments and creations, Sinister carried on the cruel legacy of the original Nathaniel Essex, a Victorian Era mad scientist. But as the X-Men and the leaders of the mutant nation Krakoa recently learned, Sinister was not Essex’s only clone.

Mister Sinister is one of the Sinister Four, a group of four clones created to help Essex achieve immortality through different disciplines: mutation, mysticism, post-humanism, and the power cosmic. After Sinister watched his ultimate plan against the X-Men fail in SINS OF SINISTER, two other Sinister Four members, Doctor Stasis and Mother Righteous, set their sights on Krakoa and its mutant residents.

Now, Doctor Stasis—a mutant-hating Orchis leader and researcher in post-humanism—and Mother Righteous—a mystical powerhouse and a clone of Essex’s late wife Rebecca—are finally getting to know each other after a century of misadventures and misdeeds. Let's take a closer look at how the lives of Doctor Stasis and Mother Righteous coincided with several important moments in the history of the Marvel Universe, as revealed in X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – THE SINISTER FOUR (2023) #1 by Kieron Gillen, Paco Medina, Edgar Delgado, Protobunker’s Fer Sifuentes-Sujo, and VC's Clayton Cowles.