What You Need to Know for 'Sins of Sinister'

Founded by Nightcrawler, the Legionnaires are a group of mutants dedicated to keeping Krakoa safe. While the group’s line-up has some heavy hitters, one of the most important is David Haller, AKA Legion, whose incredible ability to manipulate reality once brought about the AGE OF APOCALYPSE. Now, though, Legion is in control of his abilities and has been using them to maintain ALTAR, a bubble reality that serves as the Legionnaires’ base. Still, his relationship with his father, Professor Charles Xavier, is more strained than ever, as the X-Men’s founder fears the damage his son’s incredible powers could do were he to become unstable again.

So far, the Legionnaires have proven successful in protecting Krakoa. Their first big mission in LEGION OF X saw them taking down a Skinjacker that was possessing mutant bodies. After, during event A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY, Legion fought the powerful Uranos, protecting Planet Arakko from complete destruction in the process. Nightcrawler also played a key role in stopping JUDGMENT DAY by helping in the resurrection of Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America. Currently, the team is investigating a potential mutagenic catalyst that caused Nightcrawler to get a pair of horns, which has led them to Jackie Chopra’s Black Knight.

In the background of LEGION OF X, a mysterious woman named Mother Righteous has been enacting some unknown plan of her own via the astral plane. Initially, Mother Righteous offered to give Legion even more incredible powers, though he rejected her. She then went to Banshee, who accepted her gift and became Vox Ignis, a Ghost Rider-like being. After Mister Sinister murdered Nightcrawler to get his horns to disappear, Banshee, working on behalf of Mother Righteous, appeared to Wagner pre-resurrection and told him to protect Haller. It’s not currently clear just why.