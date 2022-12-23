Comics
Published December 23, 2022

Bring on the Bad Gwens! Check Out All of Peach Momoko's New 'Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones' Designs

Peach Momoko designs five new Gwen Stacy villain characters, debuting this March in Ghost-Spider’s all-new series, 'Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones.'

by Marvel

Gwen Stacy of Earth-65, AKA Ghost-Spider, teamed up with heroic versions of herself from throughout the Marvel Multiverse in the pages of the hit series, SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE. But this March, she’ll have to confront her dark side when twisted clones of herself are molded into Spidey’s most iconic villains and unleashed in SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES

Written by Emily Kim (SILKTIGER DIVISION) and drawn by Kei Zama (EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSEMARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY), SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES will be a five-issue limited series that introduces a group of villainous Gwens! After designing the looks for Gwen Stacy versions of Captain America, Thor, and more for SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE, Peach Momoko has once again lent her visionary talents to craft all-new looks for these five new foes. See Gwen transformed into fierce new versions of Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Vulture, Rhino, and Kraven the Hunter on these eye-catching design sheets that will also be showcased as special design variant covers for each issue of the series! 

“When designing the Gwen-villains, I wanted to make sure the original villain’s color palette was mainly used and give the energy, youth, and fun that Gwen represents,” Momoko explained.

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1 Design Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 3/1

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #2

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #2 Design Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #2 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 4/5

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #3

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #3 Design Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #3 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale May

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #4

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #4 Design Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #4 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale June

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #5

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #5 Design Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #5 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale July

See Peach Momoko’s designs now and witness Ghost-Spider’s life get turned upside down by these strange new enemies when SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES debuts in March.

What You Need to Know for 'Sins of Sinister'

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse': First Poster Arrives in this Multiverse

