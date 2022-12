Bring on the Bad Gwens! Check Out All of Peach Momoko's New 'Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones' Designs

Gwen Stacy of Earth-65, AKA Ghost-Spider, teamed up with heroic versions of herself from throughout the Marvel Multiverse in the pages of the hit series, SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE. But this March, she’ll have to confront her dark side when twisted clones of herself are molded into Spidey’s most iconic villains and unleashed in SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES!

Written by Emily Kim (SILK, TIGER DIVISION) and drawn by Kei Zama (EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE, MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY), SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES will be a five-issue limited series that introduces a group of villainous Gwens! After designing the looks for Gwen Stacy versions of Captain America, Thor, and more for SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE, Peach Momoko has once again lent her visionary talents to craft all-new looks for these five new foes. See Gwen transformed into fierce new versions of Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Vulture, Rhino, and Kraven the Hunter on these eye-catching design sheets that will also be showcased as special design variant covers for each issue of the series!

“When designing the Gwen-villains, I wanted to make sure the original villain’s color palette was mainly used and give the energy, youth, and fun that Gwen represents,” Momoko explained.

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1