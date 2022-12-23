Bring on the Bad Gwens! Check Out All of Peach Momoko's New 'Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones' Designs
Peach Momoko designs five new Gwen Stacy villain characters, debuting this March in Ghost-Spider’s all-new series, 'Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones.'
Gwen Stacy of Earth-65, AKA Ghost-Spider, teamed up with heroic versions of herself from throughout the Marvel Multiverse in the pages of the hit series, SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE. But this March, she’ll have to confront her dark side when twisted clones of herself are molded into Spidey’s most iconic villains and unleashed in SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES!
Written by Emily Kim (SILK, TIGER DIVISION) and drawn by Kei Zama (EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE, MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY), SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES will be a five-issue limited series that introduces a group of villainous Gwens! After designing the looks for Gwen Stacy versions of Captain America, Thor, and more for SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE, Peach Momoko has once again lent her visionary talents to craft all-new looks for these five new foes. See Gwen transformed into fierce new versions of Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Vulture, Rhino, and Kraven the Hunter on these eye-catching design sheets that will also be showcased as special design variant covers for each issue of the series!
“When designing the Gwen-villains, I wanted to make sure the original villain’s color palette was mainly used and give the energy, youth, and fun that Gwen represents,” Momoko explained.
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 3/1
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #2
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #2 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 4/5
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #3
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #3 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale May
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #4
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #4 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale June
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #5
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #5 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale July
See Peach Momoko’s designs now and witness Ghost-Spider’s life get turned upside down by these strange new enemies when SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES debuts in March.
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Trailers & Extras
Meet Namor's Warriors | Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Comics
Marvel's Stormbreakers Pay Homage to Famous Art Movements in New March Variant Covers