Best Spider-Man and Doctor Strange Team-Ups

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Download our new, supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today and enjoy a first year for $55!

What do you get when you combine Doctor Strange and Spider-Man? You get one of the most classic pairings in the Marvel Universe! A partnership that goes back almost 60 years, these New York-based heroes are all about keeping the peace in their city and beyond. They are the perfect mixture of magic and street-level, and you can always count on them going to another dimension or facing an opponent from a different dimension. Or both! In no particular order, here are some of their best team-ups, all available to read on Marvel Unlimited!