Stan’s Silver Age Hits

This December everyone here at Marvel hopes you will join us to celebrate Stan Lee's 100th birthday as we honor his ongoing legacy and legendary impact on comic books and entertainment. Every week this month and into January, we'll offer a deep dive on the remarkable history, creations, and contributions of Stan Lee! You can follow along at https://www.marvel.com/stanlee100 and share your favorite Stan Lee memories and creations on social media with #StanLee100!

Now, to get things started, why not start at the beginning?

Some important backstory: In the 1940s, publisher Martin Goodman’s Timely Comics proved one of the biggest brands in the comic industry’s Golden Age, with stories focusing on such beloved heroes as Captain America and the Human Torch. However, as the ‘50s wore on, the publisher found itself in dire financial straits due to a shifting market. Then, in the ‘60s, everything changed when assistant-turned-editor Stan Lee, the cousin of Goodman’s wife, emerged as a major creative force for the newest iteration of the company: Marvel Comics.

Marvel’s bullpen at the time featured some of the biggest and best creatives around, and during that period, known as the Silver Age, Lee worked with such talents as Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, John Romita Sr., and Bill Everett to create some of the most beloved characters in all of media. Here's our roundup on those Silver Age stories that built the foundation of Marvel Comics.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR PUTS MARVEL ON THE MAP