Tony and Howard Stark: The Stark Family Tree, Uprooted

The Classified Past of Howard Stark

Howard Stark first appeared in IRON MAN (1968) #28 by Archie Goodwin and Don Heck as an aggressively overbearing presence in Tony’s life. Himself a mustachioed billionaire genius, Howard was clearly the template of success for a young Tony—an iron-willed inspiration for the eventual Avenger, even if he didn’t want to admit it.

Of course, like his son, Howard Stark was far more nuanced and influential than anyone realized. Not only was Howard associated with the infamous Manhattan Project—the real-world endeavor to create the world’s first nuclear weapons—he also belonged to a precursor of Marvel’s preeminent covert operations organization: S.H.I.E.L.D.

For instance, as revealed in the S.H.I.E.L.D. (2010) miniseries by Jonathan Hickman and Dustin Weaver, Howard—along with Reed Richards’ father, Nathaniel—was hired by the clandestine organization (founded by Leonardo da Vinci) as an agent tasked with protecting the world from all manner of Earth-born and extraterrestrial threats, up to and including Celestials and Galactus.

And yet, even with all of these associations, the heaviest crown Howard ever wore was that of family man and father. Dealing with the same alcoholism that would later plague his son, Howard was a hard father to be around for Tony. Like most Starks, it seems, he was impossible to impress, and even harder to please.

Howard didn’t just expect the most from his son; he demanded it, right up until the day he and his wife Maria infamously died in a suspicious car accident, seemingly arranged by a rival of Stark Industries, a company Tony would later inherit.

It would later come to light, however, that Howard’s strained relationship with his son was more complicated than even Tony could imagine.