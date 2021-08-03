Read These What If...? Comic Stories
Through the watchful eyes of the Watcher, revisit classic storylines that ask “What If...?” to key moments in Marvel history. What if someone other than Peter Parker was bitten by that radioactive spider? What if Loki gained the hammer of Thor? And what if Doctor Strange was a dark student of Dormammu? Find the answers to all that and more by digging into these digital stories.
WHAT IF? CLASSIC: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1
Titanic tales of triumph and tragedy in the mighty Marvel tradition—with a twist! Overseen by the Watcher, the most offbeat series of all revisited major Marvel moments, asking the tantalizing question: What If? Imagine that a young Spider-Man joined the Fantastic Four! Consider the Hulk with Bruce Banner's brain! Envision a world where the Avengers never existed—or one where they assembled in the 1950s! How about the FF with different powers? Daredevil's secret exposed? Captain America and Bucky Barnes surviving World War II? The first time Jane Foster wielded the hammer of Thor, a different Hulk or multiple Spider-People? Some of the ideas that shook Marvel's foundations began in the realm of remote possibility! But can even Uatu believe his eyes when Jack Kirby reimagines himself and his fellow Bullpen legends as the Fantastic Four?!
Collects WHAT IF? (1977) #1-12.
WHAT IF? WITH GREAT POWER
Uncanny tales from the infinite possibilities of the Multiverse! Ask yourself What If... Marvel went metal with Ghost Rider? Or Doctor Strange was training Illyana “Magik” Rasputin to become the next Sorcerer Supreme? Imagine that the responsible Peter Parker wasn’t the one bitten by the radioactive spider—but instead it was an egotistical bully like Flash Thompson! On other worlds, Odin is slain, Jotunheim becomes home to a Thor raised by the king of the Frost Giants! And the digital wonderland of the EXE/scape hosts X-Men more extraordinary than you’ve ever imagined!
Collects WHAT IF? GHOST RIDER (2018) #1, WHAT IF? SPIDER-MAN (2018) #1, WHAT IF? THE PUNISHER (2018) #1, WHAT IF? THOR (2018) #1, WHAT IF? X-MEN (2018) #1.
WHAT IF? AGE OF ULTRON
In AGE OF ULTRON, a time-traveling Wolverine killed Hank Pym before he could create the world-conquering Ultron. But what if other founding Avengers had been killed instead? Find out in five alternate adventures! In a world without the Wasp, Hank Pym created an Ultron even more heinous than the one we know! Without Iron Man, the Armor Wars scorch the earth until Spider-Man forms a familiar Fantastic Four to seek out a forgotten weapon! Without Thor, Ragnarok wipes out every super-powered being—leaving only Nick Fury and his unpowered allies to face the Midgard Serpent! Without Captain America, the United States loses its spirit—until a secret cabal uses Frank Castle to recreate a legend! And if Hank Pym never created Ultron, the Vision never existed—but without the Vision, can the world survive?
Collects WHAT IF? AGE OF ULTRON #1-5.
