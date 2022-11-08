Get to Know the Women of Wakanda

For instance, did you know that T’Challa’s biological mom, N’Yami, studied the properties of Vibranium? Her research led to discovering the medicinal effects of Vibranium rings and anklets that advanced Wakanda overall. Although N’Yami has passed away, the women listed below carry her spirit and strive to do what’s best for Wakanda. (Not all their contributions have been for the greater good, however.)

If you want to know more, read on as we spotlight these formidable women!

AYO—THE NEW RECRUIT (FIRST APPEARANCE: ULTIMATES #1)

Raised by her father to attack her opponents without mercy, Ayo was recruited to join the Dora Milaje, loyal protectors of the royal family. She trained in multiple fighting styles and with various weapons such as the Wakandan spear. She once “borrowed” Midnight Angel armor to break out her lover and fellow Dora Milaje member, Aneka, from, a Fort Hahn prison located in Wakanda’s Golden City. Disillusioned, Ayo would later leave the Dora Milaje. And speaking of Aneka…

