Emma Frost and Tony Stark Are Marvel's New Power Couple in 'X-Men' #26/'Invincible Iron Man' #10 Wedding Event

The trailer picks up with a flashback to the third annual Hellfire Gala, where Orchis devastated mutantkind on what was supposed to be their most glamorous night of the year. With all mutants either dead, missing, deported to Mars, or operating underground, Emma Frost—in disguise as Hazel Kendall—has turned to someone in similarly dire straits: Tony Stark. To face enemies like Feilong and Kingpin, they'll form an alliance that's sure to get the Marvel Universe talking. In the FALL OF X, Frost and Stark will do whatever it takes to survive...together.

"Emma and Tony—I think now people are starting to get a sense of how they work," Duggan told AiPT Comics during a recent X-Men Monday. "I hope you all check it out. They are getting married. I promise no shenanigans. Beyond that, I don’t know what you’re going to get."

"Neither seems like the marrying type. Why this works, and how this works, and how much fun this is, whether their marriage works or not, will need to be seen to be believed and you'll have to buy it to find out," Duggan teased in an interview with IGN. "They certainly don't seem like they're ready to be married to anyone, let alone to each other, but life can change quickly."