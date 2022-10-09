Marvel's NYCC 2022: Day 4 Recap

It’s the fourth and final day of Marvel’s New York Comic-Con 2022! The Women of Marvel panel dropped exclusive first looks at just-announced comic series like ROGUE & GAMBIT and X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS, and teased what’s ahead for Marvel Unlimited’s Infinity Comics.

The Marvel Booth (#2057) hosted an incredible contest for Marvel cosplay, creator Gerry Duggan teased the next era of the X-Men, and artists Peach Momoko and Luciano Vecchio spoke to Marvel LIVE! about their Marvel journeys and some of their favorite stories and works.

In case you missed it, here's everything that happened with Marvel at New York Comic-Con 2022: Day 4.