Marvel's NYCC 2022: Day 4 Recap
‘Rogue & Gambit’ get their own book in 2023, new Marvel Funkos, and the best Marvel cosplay.
It’s the fourth and final day of Marvel’s New York Comic-Con 2022! The Women of Marvel panel dropped exclusive first looks at just-announced comic series like ROGUE & GAMBIT and X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS, and teased what’s ahead for Marvel Unlimited’s Infinity Comics.
The Marvel Booth (#2057) hosted an incredible contest for Marvel cosplay, creator Gerry Duggan teased the next era of the X-Men, and artists Peach Momoko and Luciano Vecchio spoke to Marvel LIVE! about their Marvel journeys and some of their favorite stories and works.
In case you missed it, here's everything that happened with Marvel at New York Comic-Con 2022: Day 4.
THE BEST MARVEL COSPLAY AT NYCC 2022
The most creative, intricate, and jaw-dropping Marvel cosplay from the Marvel Becoming Cosplay Contest! Featuring Moon Knight, Khonshu, Spider-Man, and plenty of classic X-Men.
EVERYTHING ANNOUNCED AT THE WOMEN OF MARVEL PANEL
- ROGUE & GAMBIT #1, a limited series written by Stephanie Phillips with art by Carlos Gomez will be on sale March 2023.
- X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #1, a 5-issue limited series written by Erica Schultz and art by Edgar Salazar will also be on shelves this March.
- The WOMEN OF MARVEL anthology will return with the WOMEN OF MARVEL (2023) #1 one-shot.
- The new series BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #1, available February 2023, was introduced with a special video for the audience by writer Tini Howard. The series is penciled by Vasco Georgiev, with a cover by Erica D’Urso.
THE LATEST FROM MARVEL’S INFINITY COMICS
Also at the Women of Marvel panel, Marvel editor Ellie Pyle laid out the new and upcoming stories coming to Marvel Unlimited’s Infinity Comics. Nova: Sam Alexander will have a starring arc in MARVEL’S VOICES, while the romantic past of Wolverine is covered in LOVE UNLIMITED: X LOVES OF WOLVERINE.
NEW MARVEL FUNKOS
Behind-the-scenes at the Funko booth at New York Comic Con 2022! See the brand new and exclusive Marvel collectibles you'll be dying to add to your collection this year.
WRITER GERRY DUGGAN ON THE X-MEN’S FUTURE
Gerry Duggan, comics writer of the X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA, joined us to discuss the new era of X-Men, and writing for the upcoming INVINCIBLE IRON MAN.
SUPERSTAR CREATOR PEACH MOMOKO ON HER MARVEL START
Art sensation Peach Momoko, known for her stunning work on the “Demon Days” saga from Marvel Comics, chatted with us about the her art process and the creation of the Momoko-verse!
EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ARTIST ALLEY
See the legendary and talented artists and writers we bumped into as we ventured through Artist Alley!
