Marvel's NYCC 2022: Day 3 Recap

The third day of Marvel’s New York Comic-Con 2022 laid out the next year of Marvel Comics, including Spider-Man/X-Men crossover event DARK WEB, and upcoming event SINS OF SINISTER that will lay out the twisted fate of mutantkind.

The Marvel Booth (#2057) saw a (cosplay) takeover from the Spider-Verse, while the Marvel LIVE! Lounge spoke to creators Zeb Wells, Jed MacKay and Rachael Stott about Spider-Man team-ups, Moon Knight’s many sides, and the Fantastic Four.

In case you missed it, here's everything that happened with Marvel at New York Comic-Con 2022: Day 3.