NYCC 2022: The Latest from Marvel’s Infinity Comics

T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #3 (TOMORROW)

Marvel's culinary crossover returns tomorrow with an all-new issue from Chef Paul Eschbach and artist E.J. Su. This time Chef Anna Ameyama is tasked by Tony Stark to make a scrumptious Birthday Dinner for Janet Van Dyne, AKA the Wasp. And, it will be a recipe that all fellow Avengers will love! And Just in time for trick-or-treating, expect the T.E.S.T. KITCHEN HALLOWEEN SPECIAL on October 31 too with an all-new recipe. (Hint: don't throw out your pumpkins!)

[RELATED: ‘T.E.S.T. Kitchen’ Infinity Comic Embraces the Culinary Arts]

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #56 (TOMORROW)

An all-new story from X-MEN UNLIMITED sees two X-Factor friends in space!

Strong Guy and Madrox set off on an exciting boys night out of decadence, drinking, and debauchery—but when Madrox’s son Davey accidently stows away, Madrox finds himself getting pulled into dad duty and Strong Guy gets dumped with some of Madrox’s dupes in an attempt to keep the peace. But when those dupes start going rogue, Madrox, Davey and Strong Guy find themselves entangled in intergalactic drama as they attempt to clear their names and keep themselves out of jail!