NYCC 2022: The Latest from Marvel’s Infinity Comics
Our roundup of the upcoming titles coming soon to Marvel Unlimited’s exclusive vertical slate!
Marvel editor Ellie Pyle dropped huge news about Infinity Comics during today's Women of Marvel panel! Marvel’s Infinity Comics unveiled an exciting crop of new series and stories at New York Comic-Con 2022, and they're all dropping this week. Told in a perfect-for-mobile vertical format, Infinity Comics are exclusive weekly stories that can only be found on the Marvel Unlimited app—all included in the service’s catalog of 30,000+ digital comics. See what’s new and upcoming from the Infinity Comics lineup!
T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #3 (TOMORROW)
Marvel's culinary crossover returns tomorrow with an all-new issue from Chef Paul Eschbach and artist E.J. Su. This time Chef Anna Ameyama is tasked by Tony Stark to make a scrumptious Birthday Dinner for Janet Van Dyne, AKA the Wasp. And, it will be a recipe that all fellow Avengers will love! And Just in time for trick-or-treating, expect the T.E.S.T. KITCHEN HALLOWEEN SPECIAL on October 31 too with an all-new recipe. (Hint: don't throw out your pumpkins!)
X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #56 (TOMORROW)
An all-new story from X-MEN UNLIMITED sees two X-Factor friends in space!
Strong Guy and Madrox set off on an exciting boys night out of decadence, drinking, and debauchery—but when Madrox’s son Davey accidently stows away, Madrox finds himself getting pulled into dad duty and Strong Guy gets dumped with some of Madrox’s dupes in an attempt to keep the peace. But when those dupes start going rogue, Madrox, Davey and Strong Guy find themselves entangled in intergalactic drama as they attempt to clear their names and keep themselves out of jail!
AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #15 (RELEASING OCTOBER 11)
New story from the weekly anthology series starring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes! A surprise A-list Avenger stars in two-parter “Righteous Revenge.” In Madripoor, Mister X remains the king of pit fighters. But today he will face an unexpected challenger…
MARVEL’S VOICES: NOVA INFINITY COMIC #20 (RELEASING OCTOBER 12)
Nova: Sam Alexander blasts into the spotlight in a six-part story arc from the anthology series celebrating the world outside your window! A casual cruise through space takes a wild turn as Nova and Viv Vision investigate a stalled out space craft—only to get dragged into a cosmic battle of identity, choice, and integrity! Whether they’re defending new friends or old ones—Nova and Viv aren’t about to give up without a fight.
LOVE UNLIMITED: X LOVES OF WOLVERINE INFINITY COMIC #19 RELEASING OCTOBER 13)
The next six-part story arc from Infinity Comics’ romance anthology series, LOVE UNLIMITED! Get ready for “X Loves of Wolverine,” a whirlwind adventure featuring the greatest (and most tragic) romantic chapters from the life of Wolverine. Logan’s mutant healing factor has saved his life countless times, but it has never healed his heart! And as Wolverine plunges into perhaps the greatest love of his long life, he will have to risk it all! In issue #19, join Logan on the untold story of his first night out with Mariko Yashida.
