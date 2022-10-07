Marvel's NYCC 2022: Day 2 Recap

Marvel’s second day at New York Comic-Con 2022 is in the books! Today, a handful of exciting reveals were dropped at the Disney Parks and Experiences panel, plus the announcement of a huge, new mystery series from powerhouse creators during the Marvel Comics: Marvel Fanfare panel with Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski!

The Marvel Booth (#2057) also hosted the World of Wakanda trivia hour with Marvel Insider, heard from artist Ryan Stegman on his love for Venom, and got the rundown on a new lineup of Ghost Rider toys from our friends at Hasbro!

In case you missed it, here's everything that happened with Marvel at New York Comic-Con 2022: Day 2.