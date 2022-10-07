Culture & Lifestyle
Published October 7, 2022

Marvel's NYCC 2022: Day 2 Recap

Suit up with Super Heroes at Disney Parks, new Ghost Rider toys from Hasbro, and a first glimpse at a mystery series from Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti.

by Robyn Belt

Marvel’s second day at New York Comic-Con 2022 is in the books! Today, a handful of exciting reveals were dropped at the Disney Parks and Experiences panel, plus the announcement of a huge, new mystery series from powerhouse creators during the Marvel Comics: Marvel Fanfare panel with Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski!

The Marvel Booth (#2057) also hosted the World of Wakanda trivia hour with Marvel Insider, heard from artist Ryan Stegman on his love for Venom, and got the rundown on a new lineup of Ghost Rider toys from our friends at Hasbro!

In case you missed it, here's everything that happened with Marvel at New York Comic-Con 2022: Day 2.

NYCC Day 2 recap

A NEW MYSTERY SERIES FROM JONATHAN HICKMAN AND VALERIO SCHITI DROPS NEXT YEAR

Fans attending the Marvel Comics: Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski Panel got an early look at Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’s secret 2023 comics series, including exclusive character designs.

Stay tuned in the months ahead for more news about this highly anticipated saga!

hickmanschiti2023a

DISNEY PARKS AND EXPERIENCES: SUIT UP WITH SUPER HEROES

What’s coming to Disney Parks from the Marvel Universe! During theSuiting Up with Super Heroes” at Disney Parks and Experiences panel, Disney Imagineers from around the globe took to the stage to talk about what’s brand new, and upcoming, in Disney Parks around the world. Wondering what was discussed during the hour-long panel?

Here’s a first look at M’Baku, coming soon to Avengers Campus at California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort!

M’Baku at Avengers Campus at California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort.

MARVEL WORKING WITH VIZ MEDIA ON 3 NEW MANGA TITLES

More manga is coming to Marvel! Marvel and VIZ Media announced their collaboration on three brand-new upcoming titlesWolverine: Snikt!, Spider-Man: Fake Red and Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute. All three books will be available in 2023 from celebrated Japanese artists like Tsutomu NiheiYusuke Osawa, Yasuhiro NightowAkira Himekawa, Peach MomokoYusuke MurataYoshida Amano and more.

The cover of Wolverine: Snikt!.
The cover of Wolverine: Snikt!.

HASBRO’S GHOST RIDER TOYS MAKE A FIERY DEBUT

Ryan Ting and Dwight Stall from Hasbro gave Marvel LIVE an exclusive look at incredible Marvel toys via HasLab, including Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes and his Engine of Vengeance car to celebrate Ghost Rider's 50th anniversary, Mephisto, and some of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever figures!

Incredible Ghost Rider Toys from Hasbro at NYCC 2022

ARTIST RYAN STEGMAN TELLS HIS ‘VENOM’ LOVE STORY

Ryan Stegman, best known for his work on characters like Venom, She-Hulk, and Spider-Man, joined us at the Marvel booth to discuss what makes an iconic cover and what it's like to draw such legendary Marvel characters.

Artist Ryan Stegman On Falling In Love With Venom

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements coming out of New York! New York Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, October 6 through Sunday, October 9. For all the latest Marvel news from NYCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTubeTwitterFacebook and Twitch.

Tune into the Marvel livestream tomorrow, October 8, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for the third day of New York Comic-Con 2022 coverage! Plus, keep up on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #MarvelNYCC!

Marvel's NYCC 2022: Day 1 Recap

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Live Events

Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 New York Comic Con Panels, Booth Events and Livestream

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Exploring Jennifer Walters' “Justified” Rage in Episode 8

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 8: Jennifer Walters vs. Daredevil

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Bringing Matt Murdock into Jen Walters' Life

Comics

October is Mephisto Month at Marvel

In this article: Hasbro Toys, Books, Venom (Eddie Brock), M'Baku, Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes), New York Comic Con 2022

Related

5:42

Marvel Live

Writing Venom and Carnage with Ram V at NYCC 2022

Comic book writer Ram V joins us from New York Comic Con to chat about the complexity that goes into writing some of Marvel's goriest stories for characters like Carnage and Venom.

4 hours ago

9:20

Marvel Live

Behind-the-Scenes: Making of the Marvel Wax Figures at Madame Tussauds

Get a sneak peek at Madame Tussauds' new Loki wax figure and see the legendary Black Panther figure at NYCC 2022, and look behind-the-scenes at how they were made.

6 hours ago

12:29

Marvel Live

Incredible Ghost Rider Toys from Hasbro at NYCC 2022

7 hours ago