Culture & Lifestyle
Published August 12, 2022

Mighty Thor Arrives at Avengers Campus Paris

A new Heroic Encounter has arrived!

by Rachel Paige
thor

Eat my hammer! Mighty Thor has arrived at Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris which begs the question, are you worthy to lift the Mjolnir? 

For a limited time, find Jane Foster roaming the grounds of Avengers Campus — and partnering up with Thor — encountering recruits and occasionally challenging others to test their worthiness with the mythical hammer, Mjolnir.

Additionally, Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel and the Skyline Bar has debuted a brand new drink, featuring Gorr’s darkness! Savor Gorr’s influence when you order “The Cocktail of the Darkness,” a brand-new black and white drink with a delicious cookies and cream taste.

gorr drink

Mighty Thor joins the continuously growing list of Heroic Encounters at Avengers Campus, like Spider-Man, Black Widow, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain America, Iron Man, Star-Lord, and more!

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Adventure awaits, Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.

Want more of the God of Thunder? Follow Thor on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

