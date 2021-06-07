MARVEL Games Celebrates Pride Month

MARVEL STRIKE FORCE CELEBRATES PRIDE MONTH

Celebrate Pride Month with Marvel's LGBTQ+ heroes! Play in tons of events throughout May featuring Iceman, America Chavez, Mystique, and Shatterstar, as well as newcomers Phyla-Vell and Moondragon. And be sure to log in throughout May to unlock Negasonic Teenage Warhead for FREE.

Check the schedule below for the full slate of events: