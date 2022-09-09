Marvel's Midnight Suns Announces Release Date of December 2, 2022 at D23 Expo 2022
Watch the newest gameplay trailer, tune into the premiere of Marvel's Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts on October 31 and pre-order the game now!
As part of D23 Expo 2022, 2K and Marvel Entertainment released a new gameplay trailer and shared that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will launch on December 2 for Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with launch timing for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch coming at a later date.
Check out the new footage below!
In addition, Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts were announced – a set of five short videos that provide backstory on how Lilith became the Mother of Demons, and how Super Heroes like Blade, Magik, Ghost Rider and Nico Minoru came together to form the young core of the Midnight Suns.
Watch the animated Intro Teaser to see who else makes an appearance in the upcoming series!
The first video will premiere on October 31, 2022, via the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel, with subsequent videos scheduled to be released weekly.
Don't miss any of the episodes to get the full backstory of Midnight Suns before the game drops on December 2!
BONUS: Pre-order now to receive a Doctor Strange Defenders Skin! Visit MidnightSuns.com for more details.
