Games
Published May 2, 2023

'Marvel's Midnight Suns' Arrives on PS4 and Xbox One

Digital PS4 and Xbox One versions of 'Marvel's Midnight Suns' will launch alongside 'Blood Storm,' the fourth and final DLC installment.

by Meagan Damore
Marvel's Midnight Suns game cover

Marvel's Midnight Suns is headed to a PS4 or an XBox One near you.

Coinciding with the release of "Blood Storm," the fourth and final post-launch DLC featuring Storm, the digital PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Marvel's Midnight Suns are scheduled to launch on Thursday, May 11. At the time of release, all four DLC installments for Marvel's Midnight Suns will be available to players who purchase the Legendary Edition of the game or the Marvel's Midnight Season Pass on launch day.

Each Marvel's Midnight Suns DLC adds a new hero that can be recruited to the Midnight Suns, as well as new story missions, a new upgrade for the Abbey, and new hero skins and outfits. If you rise to the challenge and successfully complete all DLC story missions for Deadpool, Venom, Morbius, and Storm, a final showdown against an age-old monster of myth awaits you!

A Nintendo Switch version of Marvel's Midnight Suns is no longer planned.

"Blood Storm" - Storm DLC Trailer | Marvel's Midnight Suns

In this article: Marvel's Midnight Suns

