Discover A Multiverse of New Funkos and LEGOs for ‘What If…?’

Time. Reality. It’s changeable. Ready to explore a multiverse of possibilities?

Following the release of the first trailer for Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series What If…? (which you can watch here!), dive into some of the exciting, new characters who are very familiar but also completely different at the same time.

The upcoming series explores a multiverse of infinite possibilities and features fan-favorite characters, and famous events from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be reimagined in compelling new ways. Say hello to Captain Carter, T’Challa Star-Lord, King Killmonger, Hydra Stomper Steve Rogers, and Doctor Strange and Thor who look suspiciously like characters we’ve never seen before…

Ahead of the release of the series

Journey to face the unknown and ponder the question what if on August 11, exclusively on Disney+.

